Jacy Sheldon leads 4 Buckeyes in double figures as Ohio State routs Maine in NCAA tourney opener

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By Associated Press
49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jacy Sheldon had 19 points and three other Ohio State players scored in double figures as the Buckeyes ran away from Maine 80-57 in an opening game of the women’s NCAA Tournament on Friday.

The bigger and faster Buckeyes swarmed Maine with a stifling press, forcing 22 turnovers. Second-seeded Ohio State advances to play the winner of the Richmond-Duke on Sunday.

Cotie McMahon, a Centerville High School graduate, scored 13 for Ohio State, and Celeste Taylor and Taylor Thierry each added 12. Sheldon scored her 2,000th career point with a layup late in the first half.

Anne Simon led Maine with 25 points and Olivia Rockwood had 15.

Maine came out firing with Rockwood hitting 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions early on. The Black Bears were up by one with 3:25 left in the first quarter but would never lead again. The Buckeyes had an 11-2 run to finish the first quarter, and outscored Maine 21-8 in the second t

