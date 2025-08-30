Jorge, Sando star as Dragons winning streak reaches highest level in 23 years

The Dragons winning streak is their longest in 23 years, second longest in team history, and just two short of the club record of 13. It is the longest winning streak in the Midwest League in 2025 and the longest current winning streak in all of Minor League Baseball.

The Dragons jumped out to a first inning lead for the third straight night. Jorge opened the game with an infield single, his first of five hits in the game. Jorge scored from first base on a double off the left-center field fence by Carlos Sanchez to make it 1-0.

The Dragons added two more runs in the third inning. Jorge lined a double down the left field line to start the rally and scored from second on a bloop single to center by Peyton Stovall, who took second base on the throw to the plate. Sanchez grounded out to second to move Stovall to third, and Anthony Stephan singled through the drawn-in infield to drive in Stovall and make it 3-0.

Fort Wayne got a solo home run from Jack Costello in the bottom of the third to cut the Dragons lead to 3-1. But Dragons starting pitcher Nick Sando kept the TinCaps from threatening to score over most of his outing. He left after six innings, allowing just two hits and one run with no walks and nine strikeouts, matching his career high set earlier this season with the Daytona Tortugas of the Single-A Florida State League.

The Dragons added an insurance run in the seventh, again triggered by Jorge, who reached on an infield single to start the rally. Jorge advanced to second on a wild pitch, took third on Stovall’s single to shallow center, and scored on a hard line drive hit to center by Stephan to make it 4-1.

Fort Wayne scored one run in the bottom of the seventh against Dayton reliever Brody Jessee and had a chance at a big inning, but Dayton left fielder Myles Smith nailed a runner at the plate to end the inning with the Dragons leading 4-2.

Cody Adcock entered the game to pitch for the Dragons to start the eighth. He pitched around a lead-off walk in that inning, and a one-out walk in the ninth keep Fort Wayne from scoring to preserve the lead and earn his fourth save. Sando (3-3) earned the win.

The Dragons finished with 12 hits. Jorge tied a club record, becoming the 11th player in Dragons history to collect five hits in one game, starting with Austin Kearns in 2000 and most recently, Jay Allen II in 2024. Stovall and Stephan each had two hits.

It was another brilliant night for Dragons pitchers, who have allowed two runs or less in five straight games and seven of the 11 games during the winning streak.