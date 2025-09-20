Kreft, Brown win Air Force Marathon at Wright-Patt Air Force Base

Zach Kreft and Kayla Brown won the United States Air Force Marathon on Saturday morning at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.
The two-day event saw more than 7,600 competitors.
Kreft won the full marathon in 2 hours, 21 minutes. He was followed by Maxwell Pettit (2:33) and Riley Martin (2:37).
Brown brought home the title in the women’s full marathon in 2 hours, 57 minutes. Lindsay Norris (3:06) and Corinne Yorkman (3:11) placed second and third, respectively.
Other winners included:
Men’s Half Marathon: Chris Floyd, 1:10:20
Women’s Half Marathon: Jaci Smith, 1:16:20.
Men’s 10K: Ian Johnson 33 minutes, 57 seconds
Women’s 10K: MacKenna Curtis-Collins, 35:44
Men’s 5K: Zachary Kelly, 16:35
Women’s 5K: Stephanie Pierce, 17:99
Men’s Wheeled Hand-Crank Full Marathon: Casey Falkner, 1:09:49.
Women’s Wheeled Hand-Crank Full Marathon: Holly Koester, 2:11:57.
Men’s Wheeled Push-Rim Full Marathon: Josh Sommers, 2:42.49
