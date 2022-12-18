Lairy scores 30 as Miami defeats Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mekhi Lairy scored 30 points as Miami beat Bellarmine 71-67 on Saturday night.
Lairy also contributed five assists for the RedHawks (5-6). Morgan Safford scored 14 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from distance, and 6 for 7 from the line, and added five rebounds. Kamari Williams was 2 of 7 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to finish with seven points.
Ben Johnson led the way for the Knights (5-7) with 19 points. Garrett Tipton added 17 points, two steals and three blocks for Bellarmine. Juston Betz also had 12 points, four assists and three steals.
Miami hosts Wright State on Thursday.
In Other News
1
Dayton dominates Wyoming in final minutes to earn first victory away...
2
Bronny James, Sierra Canyon fall to LeBron’s high school
3
Wright State basketball: Raiders snap losing streak in romp over...
4
Boys basketball: Team effort helps CJ pass tough test, improve to 8-0
5
Boys basketball: Hot shooting Greeneview blitzes Catholic Central
About the Author