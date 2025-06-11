Lake County’s Rosario hits late-inning home run to beat Dragons 4-3

The Dragons were victimized by several defensive miscues, committing four errors on the day leading to a pair of early runs for the Captains. The Dragons scored their first run in the top of the second when Ariel Almonte doubled off the center field fence to drive in Yerlin Confidan from first base to tie the game at 1-1. Lake County scored an unearned run in the bottom of the second to go back in front, 2-1.

The Dragons scored two runs in the fourth inning to take the lead. Cam Collier walked to start the inning and went from first to third on Almonte’s single to right. A wild pitch brought in Collier to tie the game, and Almonte eventually scored on Carter Graham’s sacrifice fly to right to put Dayton in front, 3-2.

Dragons starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski allowed two runs (one earned) in four innings, giving up three hits with four walks and four strikeouts. Reliever Brody Jessee worked the fifth and sixth innings, keeping Lake County scoreless over those two frames, allowing one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.

Cody Adcock entered the game in the bottom of the seventh and allowed a one-out walk before Rosario blasted a home run to center field, his 10th homer of the year, to put Lake County in front, 4-3.

The Dragons had only one hit over the final three innings, an infield single by Collier in the eighth. Dayton finished the day with four hits including three by Almonte, who had two singles and a double.

Almonte extended his hitting streak to eight straight games with his three-hit day at the plate.