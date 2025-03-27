Lakota East grad, former Miami RedHawk makes Mets’ Opening Day roster

“It was a very nice conversation,” Senger said when he was told he made the club’s 2025 roster. “I feel like I couldn’t really get words out. I was really excited. It was like all of the years I’ve put in, it was kind of overwhelming — pretty speechless.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

A native of Liberty Township and a 2015 East grad, Senger played three seasons for the RedHawks from 2016-18. He was named First-Team All-MAC and also recognized on the All-Defensive Team in 2018, when he hit a team-best .344 and made only one error all season. Senger is a two-time Academic All-MAC honoree.

Senger played in 110 games at Lakota East and batted .352 with 108 hits, 75 RBI and four home runs. The Mets open the 2025 campaign at Houston on Thursday, March 27 at 4:10 p.m. ET.