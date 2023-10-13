Lakota East senior headed back to state golf tournament

SPRINGBORO — Lakota East senior Clare Yeazell won the Division I girls district golf tournament Thursday to advance to the state tournament for the second straight year.

Yeazell shot a 1-under par 70 at Heatherwoode Golf Club for a one-shot victory.

“I’m really excited,” she said. “I was super nervous to say the least before this tournament. And being a senior going to state just means that much more because it’s your last time. Coming into the day I was just trying to stay relaxed, and I think I did a good job.”

Yeazell was 1-over par on the front nine. Then she birdied No. 10 and No. 12 before finishing with six pars.

“I always try to play to win, but just advancing probably would have been good enough for me today,” she said.

Yeazell, who play college golf at Indianapolis, shot rounds of 78 and 75 last year at state to tie for 12th. This year, on the Ohio State Gray Course next Friday and Saturday, she wants to make the top 10.

“That would be amazing – a dream come true,” she said. “Just to know that how hard I’ve been working is paying off.”