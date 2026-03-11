Lakota West, Tri-Village stars among 2026 Ohio Mr. Basketball finalists

The OPSWA has picked the winner since 2017. The Associated Press selected the winner from 1987-2016.

The last Mr. Basketball winner from the Miami Valley was Centerville guard Gabe Cupps, who won the award in 2022.

Other local winners include: Xenia’s Samari Curtis (2019); Franklin’s Luke Kennard (2014 and 2015); and Springfield Catholic Central’s Jason Collier (1996).

Here’s a quick glance at the finalists with a summary from the OPSMA:

Trey Drexler, Brunswick, 6-0, Sr.

"A two-time Mr. Basketball finalist who averaged a school-record 26.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting .497 from the floor, .451 from 3-point range and .850 at the foul line this season."

Cameron Elwer, Delphos St. John’s, 6-2, Sr.

Last year’s Mr. Basketball runner-up is an NCAA Division I Furman University commit. During the regular season, Elwer averaged 29.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and two steals per game for the undefeated Blue Jays (25-0) from the Midwest Athletic Conference."

Marcus Johnson, Garfield Heights, 6-2, Sr.

The state’s reigning Mr. Basketball has been even better this season, averaging 30.1 points with 7.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.7 steals.

Gator Nichols, Maysville, 6-0, Sr. “Two-time East District Player of the Year and reigning D-IV Ohio Player of the Year. Averaging 24.2 points, 3.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the defending state champions.”

Trey Sagester, Tri-Village, 6-3, sr.,

“Two-time Division VI Southwest District and Western Ohio Athletic Conference Player of the Year and the reigning OPSMA D-VI Ohio Player of the year is averaging 24.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.7 steals for the undefeated Patriots.”

Jason Singleton, Columbus Academy, 6-4, sr.

After leading Academy to a state runner-up in 2025 when he made third-team All-Ohio, the guard is averaging 21.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.0 block while shooting 51 percent from the field (31 from 3-point range with 40 made) for a top-seeded 21-4 district championship team riding a 17-game win streak."

Josh Tyson, Lakota West, 6-3, jr.

“Southwest District and Greater Miami Conference Player of the Year averages 16.5 points, 3.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals. Super quick guard who led team to 21-1 regular season with only loss to national prep power La Lumiere, 72-71 in OT, at Flyin’ To The Hoop when he scored 28 points.”

Past Ohio Mr. Basketball Ohio winners

2025 – Marcus Johnson, Garfield Heights

2024 – Colin White, Ottawa-Glandorf

2023 – Devin Royal, Pickerington Central

2022 – Gabe Cupps, Centerville

2021 – Malaki Branham, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2020 – VonCameron Davis, Columbus Walnut Ridge

2019 – Samari Curtis, Xenia

2018: Dane Goodwin, Upper Arlington

2017: Kaleb Wesson, Westerville South

2016: Xavier Simpson, Lima Senior

2015: Luke Kennard, Franklin High School

2014: Luke Kennard, Franklin High School

2013: Marc Loving, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit

2012: Justin Fritts, Mentor

2011: Trey Burke, Columbus Northland

2010: Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland

2009: Jared Sullinger, Columbus Northland

2008: William Buford, Toledo Libbey

2007: Jon Diebler, Upper Sandusky

2006: O.J. Mayo, North College Hill

2005: O.J. Mayo, North College Hill

2004: Jamar Butler, Lima Shawnee

2003: LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2002: LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2001: LeBron James, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary

2000: (tie) Tony Stockman, Medina; Chester Mason, Cleveland South

1999: Emmanuel Smith, Euclid

1998: William “Sonny” Johnson, Garfield Heights

1997: Kenny Gregory, Independence

1996: Jason Collier, Springfield Catholic

1995: Damon Stringer, Cleveland Heights

1994: Aaron Hutchins, Lima Central Catholic

1993: Geno Ford, Cambridge

1992: Greg Simpson, Lima Senior

1991: Greg Simpson, Lima Senior

1990: Bob Patton Jr., Youngstown Liberty

1989: Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber

1988: Jimmy Jackson, Toledo Macomber