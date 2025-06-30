Lansing Lugnuts score 6 runs in 7th inning to earn series split against Dayton Dragons

The Dragons took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Carter Graham lined a single to left field, went to second on a wild pitch, to third on a base hit to left by Diego Omana, and Graham scored on Victor Acosta’s sacrifice fly to right-center to make it 1-0. There was no other scoring in the game until the seventh inning.

Dragons starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski, featuring a fastball that reached 97 mph, fired five scoreless innings. Serwinowski allowed three hits and three walks (all walks were in his final inning) with six strikeouts.

But it was another rough day for the Dayton bullpen after giving up a two-run lead in the late innings on Saturday night. On Sunday, Dayton reliever Will Cannon allowed a game-tying home run to Ryan Lasko leading off the bottom of the seventh. Cannon issued a pair of walks and hit a batter with two outs to load the bases and was replaced by Cody Adcock. T.J. Schofield-Sam doubled to drive in three runs against Adcock to give Lansing a 4-1 lead, and the next hitter, Tommy White, hit a two-run home run to make it 6-1 and close out the scoring.

The Dragons had just five hits in the game after reaching double-figures in hits in five of their previous six games. Dayton had collected 83 hits and scored 63 runs over the last six games entering Sunday’s contest. No Dayton player had more than one hit on Sunday, and Leo Balcazar’s double was the only extra base hit.