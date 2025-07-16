Lapham, Parrish to be inducted into Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor

Voted in by Season Ticket Members from a ballot that featured nine individuals who have played a significant role in the franchise’s history, Lapham and Parrish join Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Paul Brown, Isaac Curtis, Corey Dillon, Boomer Esiason, Chad Johnson, Tim Krumrie, Anthony Muñoz and Ken Riley in the Bengals Ring of Honor.

The induction for Lapham comes in a milestone year, as he enters his 50th season with the organization.

“It is rare to have someone who has the continuity with a team that Dave has,” Bengals President Mike Brown said in a press release. “He was a smart player who represented us well, and he continues to do so with his work in the media. He has a personality that fans identify with. Dave is someone we are grateful to have in our organization and are very proud to have him in the Ring of Honor.”

As a player, Lapham was arguably the most versatile offensive lineman to wear a Bengals uniform, lining up to start at all five positions on the line during his 140-game career. Most of his career starts came as a guard, and he played left guard on the 1981 team that reached Super Bowl XVI.

After his playing career, Lapham moved into the team’s radio broadcast booth and he’s remained in that role ever since then, earning the nickname “Mr. Bengal.” Lapham will celebrate his 1,000th game with the Bengals this season, including both his playing and broadcasting careers.

Parrish was considered one of the most athletically gifted and exciting players in team history thanks to his charismatic personality, flashy attire and energetic play on the field. He remains the franchise’s highest scoring defensive player, with touchdown returns recorded on four interceptions, four punts, three fumbles and one kickoff.

Known as “Leapin’ Lemar,” he tallied 25 interceptions with Cincinnati, which remains fifth-most in team history, and he boasted an 18.8-yard punt return average in 1974, which still is the best mark by any player in a season since the 1970 NFL/AFL merger. His 90-yard punt return against Washington that season is the second-longest in Bengals history, and it occurred in the same game he returned a fumble recovery 47 yards for a touchdown.

Parrish earned six Pro Bowl selections (1970-71, ’74-77), which are the second-most by a Bengals defensive player.

“Lemar was an exceptional player with phenomenal quickness,” Brown said. “As a cornerback, he was great in coverage. Receivers couldn’t shake free of him. As a punt returner, he was excellent — probably the most exciting punt returner we have ever had. He was a dynamic runner, quick and fast, and it showed when he had the ball in his hands. Lemar is very deserving of this honor.”