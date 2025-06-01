Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game set for third year at Dayton Dragons, big names like Tee Higgins participating

The Dayton Dragons announced Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Tee Higgins will be added to the celebrity roster.

Higgins has spent all five seasons of his NFL career with the Bengals, catching 330 passes for 34 touchdowns, according to a statement by the Dayton Dragons. He already ranks among the top 15 in Bengals history in career receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, the statement read.

The statement said former Bengals Ickey Woods and Gio Bernard have also been added to the list of expected players.

“Woods was a rookie sensation and 1,000 yard rusher on the Bengals Super Bowl team in 1988,” the statement said. ”Bernard spent eight seasons with the Bengals from 2013-20, rushing for over 3,600 yards (eighth most in Bengals history) while catching 342 passes."

Logan Wilson, another big name and “known for coming off his fifth season with the Cincinnati Bengals with 11 career interceptions, which is the most by any linebacker since he entered the league in 2020,” is also joining the event.

A list of the players joining the roster:

Tee Higgins

Ickey Woods

Giovani Bernard

Head Coach Zac Taylor

Amarius Mims

Cam Taylor-Britt

Evan McPherson

Cal Adomitis

Jordan Battle

DJ Turner

Jalen Davis

Geno Stone

Andrew Stuber

Andrew Coker

Cam Grandy

Shaka Heyward

Patrick Coyne

Maema Njongmeta

Josh Newton

Tanner Hudson

Oren Burks

Garrett Swanson

Nate Brooks

More players will be announced on the website.

Gates will open to the public at 5 p.m. and will kick off with a pre-event party on the plaza at 4 p.m.

The event will officially begin with a home run derby at 6 p.m., followed by the celebrity softball game at 7 p.m.

A fundraising initiative for “The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation” (that strives to end the mystery behind sudden infant death syndrome) will also be featured.

Tickets and luxury suites are on sale here. Parking is also available here.