Long layoff allows RedHawks to get healthy

“If things go well, there’s no doubt Davion will be back,” Martin said during a Zoom media session on Nov. 19. “We hope to get Tommy back, but that’s not for sure. Defensively, we’ve got a shot at getting Ertl back. He wasn’t going to dress against Ohio. I think we’ll get Bennett Clark back, but he’s probably not going to be 100 percent for the rest of the year. We’ll definitely get Brett back. He was probably going to tee it up against Ohio.”

Akron goes into Saturday’s game on a 20-game losing streak, but like most coaches, Martin isn’t taking lightly the Zips, whose offense has been bolstered by the addition of 5-foot-11, 205-pound junior running back Teon Dillard, a Lake City, Fla., native and transfer from Independence Community College. Dillard gained 202 yards and scored four touchdowns in Akron’s 69-35 loss at Kent State on November 17.

“We’ve watched a lot of tape on the Zips,” Martin said. “They’re much improved. They’ve got a transfer running back who’s big and strong and fast. He’s a really good inside runner who’s tough to get to the ground. I haven’t seen a defensive back get him on the ground all year. We’ve got to keep him bottled up.”

Martin also sees Akron redshirt freshman quarterback Zach Gibson as a rising MAC star.

“He’s a playmaker who never gives up on plays,” Martin said. “They run a ton of (run-pass options). He’s done a good job of stepping up in the pocket, and he made a couple of big plays on third down against Kent State. You can see his competitive spirit on tape.

“The defense did not play well on (Nov. 17). They had some guys out you’re used to seeing play – some solid MAC guys. They struggled to get some stops. They struggled to get their footing defensively.”

TODAY’S GAME

Miami at Akron, 1 p.m., ESPN3, 980, 1450