Longtime area high school football coach announces retirement

“I would like to thank all the players that I have had the opportunity to work with over the years,” he said in a statement posted to the school’s athletics website. “We did a great many things and accomplished some amazing victories. Thank you to all of my assistant coaches. I truly appreciate all that you have done for me, the players, and our program.”

Explore Northmont rallies for win at Beavercreek

A Springfield native, Broering was the head coach at Northmont for 10 seasons, compiling a record of 56-50.

The Thunderbolts were 10-2 in 2018 when they won the GWOC National West division and also had winning seasons in 2017, ‘19, ‘20 and ‘23 before going 2-9 this season.

They were 8-0 GWOC champs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season but saw their run in the playoffs end in the regional finals because of a positive coronavirus test and related contact tracing.

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

Broering also served as head coach at Springfield South from 1991-2005 before he served as offensive coordinator for the Piqua team that won the 2006 Division II state championship.

“Most importantly I want to thank my family: Michelle, Alex, and AJ. You are the best!” Broering said. “Thank you for all the sacrifices that you have made that allowed me to fulfill my coaching purpose. Lastly, thank you to all the fans, supporters, and community members who helped us along the way. Thank you and God Bless. Go Bolts!”