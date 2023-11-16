LSU takes halftime lead against Dayton in close game at Charleston Classic

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By
17 minutes ago
X

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Carlos Stewart made a jump shot with four seconds left in the first half to give LSU a 32-30 lead over the Dayton Flyers at halftime Thursday in the first round of the Charleston Classic at TD Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the half:

Key player: LSU forward Jalen Reed led all scorers with nine points on 4-of-5 shooting.

Key stat: LSU shot 57.1% (12 of 21) from the field, while Dayton shot 36.7% (11 of 30). The Flyers took nine more shots because they had seven offensive rebounds.

Surprising stat: Dayton star DaRon Holmes scored only two points in the half on 1-of-5 shooting.

Outside shooting numbers: Dayton made 7 of 22 3-pointers (31.8%).

Explore» DIARY: Day 1 of covering the Charleston Classic

Close game: Dayton led by no more than four points and trailed by no more than two. There were 11 lead changes and five ties. Neither team had a scoring run of more than five points.

Looking ahead: The winner will play St. John’s at 2 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The loser will play North Texas in the consolation bracket at 11:30 a.m. St. John’s beat North Texas 53-52 in the first game of the day Thursday.

In Other News
1
Harbaugh, Michigan accept Big Ten’s 3-game suspension
2
Stout Alter defense has been dominant in postseason
3
‘A playoff game in November’ — 5 storylines to watch in tonight’s...
4
Versatile safety Sonny Styles embracing bigger role in Ohio State...
5
Charleston Classic diary: Day 1 covering the Dayton Flyers

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top