LSU takes halftime lead against Dayton in close game at Charleston Classic

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Carlos Stewart made a jump shot with four seconds left in the first half to give LSU a 32-30 lead over the Dayton Flyers at halftime Thursday in the first round of the Charleston Classic at TD Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the half:

Key player: LSU forward Jalen Reed led all scorers with nine points on 4-of-5 shooting.

Key stat: LSU shot 57.1% (12 of 21) from the field, while Dayton shot 36.7% (11 of 30). The Flyers took nine more shots because they had seven offensive rebounds.

Surprising stat: Dayton star DaRon Holmes scored only two points in the half on 1-of-5 shooting.

Outside shooting numbers: Dayton made 7 of 22 3-pointers (31.8%).

Close game: Dayton led by no more than four points and trailed by no more than two. There were 11 lead changes and five ties. Neither team had a scoring run of more than five points.

Looking ahead: The winner will play St. John’s at 2 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The loser will play North Texas in the consolation bracket at 11:30 a.m. St. John’s beat North Texas 53-52 in the first game of the day Thursday.