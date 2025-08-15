Lugnuts pitching dominant as Dragons drop doubleheader in Lansing

Dragons starting pitcher Luke Hayden (2-7) took the loss. He worked four innings, allowing three runs on five hits with four walks and two strikeouts. Graham led a seven-hit Dragons attack with the homer and a double in three at-bats.

In the second game, Lansing scored two runs in the second inning and two more in the third while Kyle Robinson held the Dragons scoreless over six innings. Dayton finished the second game with only four hits, all singles, by four different players.

Dragons starting pitcher Graham Osman (2-2) suffered the loss, allowing four runs in four innings. He surrendered four hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Bryce Hubbart pitched well in relief, tossing two scoreless innings.

Carter Graham finished the doubleheader with three hits in six at-bats, collecting a homer, double, and single.

The Dragons open a six-game series against the Peoria Chiefs at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Day Air Ball Park.