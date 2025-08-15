Lugnuts pitching dominant as Dragons drop doubleheader in Lansing

Lansing pitcher Kyle Robinson fired six scoreless innings as the Lugnuts shutout the Dayton Dragons 4-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday night, giving Lansing a sweep on the night. Lansing won the first game 3-2.
Dayton’s Carter Graham opened the doubleheader with a first inning two-run home run to give the Dragons a quick 2-0 lead. But those two runs would be the only runs the Dragons would score in the doubleheader. Lansing scored single runs in each of the first three innings and defeated the Dragons 3-2.
Dragons starting pitcher Luke Hayden (2-7) took the loss. He worked four innings, allowing three runs on five hits with four walks and two strikeouts. Graham led a seven-hit Dragons attack with the homer and a double in three at-bats.
In the second game, Lansing scored two runs in the second inning and two more in the third while Kyle Robinson held the Dragons scoreless over six innings. Dayton finished the second game with only four hits, all singles, by four different players.
Dragons starting pitcher Graham Osman (2-2) suffered the loss, allowing four runs in four innings. He surrendered four hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Bryce Hubbart pitched well in relief, tossing two scoreless innings.
Carter Graham finished the doubleheader with three hits in six at-bats, collecting a homer, double, and single.
The Dragons open a six-game series against the Peoria Chiefs at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Day Air Ball Park.
