MAC sending two football teams to state

Sports
By Travis Erickson – Staff Writer
16 minutes ago
Marion Local defeated Patrick Henry 42-0 and Versailles beat Col. Grove 30-13, placing two Midwest Athletic Conference teams in state championship games next weekend in Canton.

Versailles will face Kirtland in the Division VI championship on Friday at 10:30 a.m. and Marion Local will play Dalton for the Division VII on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Both games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Unbeaten Marion Local is looking to extend its state record 13 state titles to 14. The Flyers won the D-VI title last season.

Versailles is going for the program’s seventh state title. The Tigers last won state in 2021 when they beat Kirtland..

