Major League Baseball will produce and distribute Reds games in 2026 season

In February, the Reds announced a new direct-to-consumer streaming option for fans.

Now the plan for the 2026 season is for MLB to produce and distribute all local Reds game broadcasts. That news came out Monday.

“Partnering with MLB will allow fans to continue watching Reds games on the platforms they’ve always used, including cable and satellite, as well as direct‑to‑consumer streaming with no blackouts,” said Doug Healy, Reds Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “MLB’s production expertise and resources ensure our fans will enjoy a high-quality viewing experience for every game.”

The new agreement gives fans the opportunity to watch games via cable or satellite packages or stream games digitally on Reds.TV without blackouts.

Information on Reds.TV subscriptions will be available soon. According to the Reds, “Prices are expected to be $99.99 for the season or $19.99 per month.”

Throughout the offseason, there has been uncertainty about the future of Reds games on the FanDuel Sports Network, even though the Reds extended their deal with the network in November.

Earlier this month, The Athletic reported that Main Street Sports Group, which operates the FanDuel Sports Network channels, was trying to renegotiate what it pays teams.