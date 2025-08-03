McCoy: Cincinnati Reds fall to Atlanta Braves 4-2 in resumed Bristol Speedway Classic

The Bristol Speedway Classic was no classic for the Reds, losers to the 63-loss Atlanta Braves, 4-2.

As Jimmy Buffet sang it, “It was their own damn fault.”

They stranded more runners than the population of a small Costa Rican village, 12 left on the bases begging to score.

The first batter in each of the fifth, sixth, seventh and ninth innings singled and only one advanced as far as second base.

The first two batters in the ninth, TJ Friedl and Matt McLain singled against former Reds pitcher Raisel Iglesias.

Elly De La Cruz struck out on three pitches. Austin Hays popped out to first base. Pinch-hitter Jake Fraley popped out to third. Game, set, match.

So the Braves took two of three from the Reds in a game that had its incubation Saturday night, 1 1/3 innings before it was suspended by rain with the Reds leading, 1-0.

Play was resumed Sunday afternoon.

And they were beaten by a just called-up pitcher and a light-hitting outfielder.

Hurston Waldrep was in Gwinnett, Ga., scheduled to pitch in a Triple-A game Sunday. The Braves called him at 11 p.m. Saturday and told him, “A car will pick you up at 5 a.m., you’re pitching at Bristol Motor Speedway Sunday.”

After making the 260-mile, 4 1/2-hour trip, Atlanta manager Brian Snitker told him, “One out, runners on second and first. And Elly De La Cruz is going to steal third.”

That’s exactly what happened on the resumption’s first pitch — De La Cruz stole third and Austin Hays stole second. But De La Cruz was caught in a rundown between third and home for the second out. Noelvi Marte flied to left.

It was a harbinger of what was to come.

A year ago, Waldrep made two appearances for the Braves and gave up 13 runs in seven innings. Against the Reds he pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up one run, three hits, walked two and struck out four.

Chase Burns started for the Reds Saturday and pitched a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts before the track was inundated. So he was unable to come back.

Brent Suter started Sunday and retired the first two Braves, then gave up back-to-back singles to Michael Harrison II and Ozzie Albies.

Up stepped number eight hitter Eli White, owner of four home runs. He torched Suter’s 2-and-1 change-up 411 feet into the left field seats for a 3-1 Atlanta lead.

White wasn’t finished whitewashing the Reds. In the seventh he did it again, this time he hit one two feet farther, a 413-footer off a 93 miles an hour sinker thrown by Scott Barlow to make it 4-2.

That gave White six homers and a career-best four RBI.

“That was super special for me,” said White during a post-game TV interview. “It was just a great experience being here and I was trying to soak it all in.”

Instead, he drenched the Reds.

“Then to have a big day and come through for the team is something I’ll cherish for a long time,” he said.

The Reds scored one run in the second when they had the bases loaded with one out. The only run scored on McLain’s sacrifice fly. With two on and two outs, De La Cruz lined to second.

So it was 4-2, Braves, when the Reds began their five-act Futility Play.

FIFTH: Friedl singled. McLain struck out and both De La Cruz and Hays grounded into fielder’s choices.

SIXTH: Pinch-hitter Gavin Lux singled. Marte struck out, Spencer Steer lined to left, Tyler Stephenson flied to center.

SEVENTH: Ke’Bryan Hayes singled. Friedl flied to left, McLain flied to center, De La Cruz hit into a fielder’s choice.

EIGHTH: The Reds tried it a different way. Don’t put the first runner on. After Hayes flied to center and pinch-hitter Santiago Espinal struck out, Marte singled. Steer walked. Stephenson walked to load the bases. Hayes grounded into a fielder’s choice.

NINTH: It was back to getting the first man on, only they got the first two on this time against Iglesias. Friedl singled, McLain singled when right fielder White crashed against the wall and the ball became dislodged.

De La Cruz struck out on three pitches followed by the pop-outs by Hays and Fraley.

De La Cruz drove in the Reds’ first run in the first inning Saturday night before the rain, but on Sunday he stranded six.

Not only did the Red strand eight, they were 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

The Reds finished the season’s series against the Braves 2-and-5 after losing three of four in Atlanta earlier this season and two of three in Bristol, where they certainly were not as sharp as a pistol as they tried to do ‘The Bristol Stomp.’

The Reds happily boarded a charter jet bound for Chicago after the game for the start of a three-game series against the Cubs Monday in Wrigley Field.

NEXT GAME

Who: Cincinnati at Chicago

When: 8:05 p.m.

TV: FanDuel Sports

Radio: 1410-AM, 700-AM