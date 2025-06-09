McCoy: McLain’s HR lifts Reds to 3-game sweep of Diamondbacks

All four runs were produced via three home runs, Encarnacion-Strand’s third homer in three games, one by Jose Trevino and a two-run game-winner by Matt McLain.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

During the three games, the Reds launched seven home runs in the cozy confines of Great American Ball Park.

“We know we can’t live and die with that,” said Francona. “But when we have it, it’s nice.”

When you have Encarnacion-Strand, it’s really nice. And when Austin Hays returns this week during a three-game series in Cleveland, it will be twice as nice.

Encarnacion-Strand was the focal point in all three games since arriving off the injury list.

For the three games he was 7 for 12 with three homers and six RBI.

He got the Reds started Sunday after they fell 2-0 behind with a home run in the fourth. It came off a knuckle curve thrown below his knees by Zak Gallen and he nine-ironed it into the left field seats.

Trevino tied in the fifth with his home run. After a 31-minute rain delay, Gallen returned to the mound.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

With two outs in the seventh, Jake Fraley singled and McLain, batting .179, lined another Gallen knuckle curve into the left field seats.

“You know what, he has given us a huge lift,” said Francona, using a huge understatement to describe Encarnacion-Strand.

“We’ve tested him a little bit by playing him some at third and some at first,” he added. “He is holding his own just fine and he is swinging at strikes. He is so strong that he is dangerous.”

— It was CES who tied Game One, 3-3, with a home run, then he doubled in the 10th for a walk-off 4-3 win.

— It was CES who hit a three-run home run in the first inning of Game Two to ignited a 13-1 victory.

And pitchers have yet to find an ‘out’ pitch against him. His homers came on a curveball, a four-seam fastball and a knuckle curve.

And McLain?

Francona harkened back to the bunt for a hit in Game Two that filled the bases and set up Gavin Lux’s grand slam home run.

“That bunt, things like that really help,” he said. “When you’ve got your teammates beating you on the back and telling you, ‘Way to go’ after a bunt, that goes a long way.”

It has been a year-long struggle for McLain, who has played outstanding defense during his struggles in the batter’s box.

“Yeah, it’s been tough,” said McLain. “That’s the game, there’s ups and downs. You gotta grind through it and keep playing the game the right way and know that it is going to show up.”

And on the pitching side, the Reds’ bullpen was downright bullish.

With four scoreless, hitless innings Sunday, the bullpen contributed 11 scoreless innings during the series and gave up only two hits.

Reds starter Brady Singer gave up two runs and five hits and took a line drive off his pitching biceps in the fifth.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

He was unable to return for the sixth and left-hander Taylor Rogers pitched two perfect innings with three strikeouts.

Closer Emilio Pagan was unavailable and Tony Santillan stepped up with a perfect ninth and a strikeout for his second save.

“That was a hard game to win with a couple of our pitchers unavailable,” said Francona. “Taylor Rogers did a great job.

“If he stumbles, nothing comes together for us, but he really did a good job,” he added.

The sweep, the fourth put forth this season, enabled the Reds to climb back to .500 at 33-33.

Former Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez put the Diamondbacks on the scoreboard first in the second inning with his second home run in two days, a drive into the right field seats.

It was his 101st career home run in Great American Ball park and 18th of the season.

The D-Backs used small ball to nick a run off Singer in the third. Alek Thomas led with a single, catcher Jose Herrera bunted him to second and Corbin Carroll singled him home for a 2-0 lead.

Then the Reds played Home Run Derby to yank it back from the D-Backs, who came to Cincinnati on a four-game winning streak.

Things didn’t look good for the Reds in the sixth inning. Elly De La Cruz was chomping on a toothpick when he batted in the sixth and drew a full-count walk after he was down 0-and-2.

Encarnacion-Strand, who else, followed with a single, putting runners on second and first with one out and the score 2-2.

But De La Cruz, still tooth picking it, committed another of his too-often baserunning faux pas. He wandered too far off second and was picked off.

Will Benson grounded out and the rally was squashed.

But McLain made it an afterthought with his home run in the seventh.

NEXT GAME

Who: Cincinnati at Cleveland

When: 6:40 p.m.

TV: FanDuel Sports

Radio: 1410-AM, 700-AM