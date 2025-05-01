McCoy: Reds blast Cardinals 9-1, split 4-game series

Andrew Abbott started for the Reds and pitched as if he were standing on the narrow ledge of the 49-story Carew Tower in downtown Cincinnati.

He gave up a run, three hits and four walks through four innings, 74 precarious pitches.

Then Mother Nature stepped in after the top of the fourth, opening the skies with heavy rain that forced a 1½-hour delay.

That forced the removal of Abbott and St. Louis starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore, who gave up a two-run home run to Jose Trevino in the second inning and nothing more.

So the Reds bullpen took over and, oh, did it take over, beginning with three perfect innings from Graham Ashcraft, a perfect inning from Taylor Rogers and a perfect inning from flame-throwing Luis Mey in his major league debut.

Turn the page back to the second game of Wednesday’s 9-1 loss to the Cardinals during which Brent Suter and Lynn Richardson pitched 6⅔ perfect innings.

Add it up and those five relief pitchers retired 35 straight Cardinals, the equivalent of a perfect game that went 11⅔ innings.

And while the Reds bullpen turned off the St. Louis offense as if using a wrench on a water faucet, the Reds offense abused the Cardinals bullpen for seven runs over the final five innings.

It started quickly when play resumed with back-to-back singles by Noelvi Marte and Santiago Espinal, then a walk to Spencer Steer to fill the bases.

A fielder’s choice by Gavin Lux plated a run and Trevino’s sacrifice fly scored another, pushing the Reds lead to 4-1.

Trevino’s home run, sacrifice fly and three RBI placed his average to .324, the highest batting average of any MLB catcher with more than 60 plate appearances.

Spencer Steer entered the game with only two hits all season in GABP, but doubled that with a home run in the sixth to make it 5-1 and a single in the seventh when the Reds put it away with three more runs.

Santiago Espinal’s two-run single highlighted that inning.

After losing Wednesday’s doubleheader and getting outscored 15-1, manager Tito Francona was ecstatic with what he saw from his team.

“We had good enthusiasm and good energy, which was one of our goals,” he said. “After a day like yesterday, just having that energy is really, really important. It is not going to get you hits, but it keeps you in the game. And I think our guys are good enough that they’ll get hits.”

But the day belonged to Ashcraft and his three perfect innings with four strikeouts. He featured a 99 and 100 miles an hour sinker and a vanishing slider.

“We kinda gambled with him going out of the chute,” said Francona, “The perfect case was for him to be able to go three and that’s exactly what he did. He filled it up with strikes with two different quality pitches. That was really fun to watch.”

Ashcraft needed only 31 pitches to cover the three innings and 26 were strikes.

After Wednesday’s second-game 9-1 loss, Francona lauded the work of Suter and Richardson by saying, “Those two guys saved our bullpen and it will have an affect on tomorrow’s (Thursday’s) game.”

So after Thursday’s game, Francona pulled Suter aside to thank him and sent a ‘thank you’ text to Richardson, who was sent back to Louisville after Wednesday’s doubleheader.

Ashcraft, a starter until this season, has embraced his new role and put two hands around its throat.

Asked if that was as crisp an outing as he has had, Ashcraft said, “Outside of two or three of my starts, I would say yeah. There hasn’t been many times where I’ve gone nine up and nine down. My stuff was really good today, filling the zone up.”

There is, though, a hint from Ashcraft that he might prefer to return to the rotation.

“I feel I’m right there where I need to be,” he said. “Whatever the team needs from me, that’s all I can do. I’ll go out and give it what I can. Whatever the results is, it is, y’know?

“Baseball is a long season and a lot can happen so you just continue to do what you can get,” he added.

And the debut of Mey in the ninth was electric. Before his call-up from Class AAA Louisville Wednesday, the 6-5, 245-pound righthander, had thrown seven of the eight fastest pitches in Triple-A.

He had thrown 45 pitches at or above 100, topping at 103. Reds broadcaster Jeff Brantley calls him, “A righthanded Aroldis Chapman.”

And he started his big league career by striking out Nolan Gorman, firing a 101 miiles an hour fastball.

“It was the perfect spot for him (with a 9-1 lead),” said Francona. “I’ll betcha he had a heartbeat going. And he threw the ball very well.”

Elly De La Cruz’s 14-game hitting streak came to an end, partially because he unselfishly took one for the team...literally.

He was 0 for 2 with a walk when he came to bat in the seventh. A pitch in the dirt skipped past him. But he pointed out to the umpire that the pitch hit the toe-end of his size 15 left foot.

Replay/review revealed that it did graze his shoe. So instead of ignoring it and continuing a chance to extend his streak, De La Cruz took first base and became part of the three-run rally.

Matt McLain entered the game 2 for 32 and was 2 for 34 when he singled with two outs in the eighth inning, giving De La Cruz another chance for a hit. But he flied to right...about the only negative aspect on the day for the Reds.

