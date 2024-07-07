McCoy: Reds suffer devastating loss to Tigers

The bullpen surrendered five runs in the eighth and the Reds suffered a devistating 5-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

When the season ends, the Reds might look back at this one and say, “That’s the one that did us in.”

In his previous three starts over 20 innings, the Reds did not score a single run while Greene was on the mound.

And it looked as if it was more of the same Saturday when the Reds went four innings with no runs and one hit.

The Tigers used Saturday as a Bullpen Day and starter Alex Faedo pitched two scoreless innings.

Beau Brieske was next and he struck out the side in the third and pitched a 1-2-3 fourth. But he walked both Spencer Steer and Nick Martini to open the fifth.

And finally ... some runs for Greene. Tyler Stephenson shot a two-run double up the left center gap and the Reds led, 2-0.

Greene took it from there, giving up three singles and two walks and no Detroit runner touched third base while he struck out seven.

He pitched a 1-2-3 seventh, but needed 104 pitches to get there, so manager David Bell took him down in favor of Fernando Cruz.

The Reds were 38-2 when they led after seven innings. Now it’s 38-3.

With one out, Cruz gave up a double that one-hopped the right field wall to Parker Meadows, who entered the game batting .104.

Detroit manager A.J. Hinch had Zach McKinstry ready to pinch-hit, but Hinch had a hunch. He called back McKinstry and sent up Wenceel Perez instead.

On Cruz’s second pitch, a 1-and-0 92 mph cutter, Perez swatted it 411 feet into the right field bleachers. Tie game, 2-2.

The Tigers, though, were not done. Cruz walked Matt Vierling on a full count. Bell yanked Cruz and brought in Sam Moll. He walked pinch-hitter Andy Ibanez on a full count, putting runners on second and first with one out.

That brought up Mark Canha, owner of one hit in his last 30 at bats. Make it 2 for 31. He blooped a run-scoring double down the right field line and it was 3-2.

The fourth run scored on a ground ball to first base and Bell made another move by bringing in Lucas Sims. Carson Kelly doubled home another run and it was 5-2.

That’s the same score as Friday night when the Reds scored two in the bottom of the ninth against closer Jason Foley, but came up one short and lost, 5-4.

It was Foley again Saturday and Spencer Steer greeted him with a home run, his third in three games.

Martini and Stephenson made outs but Noelvi Marte singled, bringing the potential tying run to the plate. Hinch had another hunch ... don’t stay with Foley.

He brought in left-hander Andrew Chafin to face pinch-hitter Santiago Espinal and the game ended when Espinal struck out on a 3-and-2 pitch.

By taking the first two games, the Tigers have won the series and won back-to-back games for the first time in nearly a month.

And they go for the sweep Sunday afternoon.

Before the game, the Reds placed back-up catcher Luke Maile on the injured list and recalled Austin Wynns. Jake Fraley was placed on the Family Emergency List to be home with his young daughter who is battling leukemia.