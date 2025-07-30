McCrystal, Stephan lead Dragons past West Michigan 6-2 in series opener

The Dragons scored again in the third when Ryan McCrystal doubled to start the inning, his first hit of three he would collect on the night. Jack Moss lined a single to left to move McCrystal to third, and Carlos Jorge’s infield ground out brought in McCrystal to make it 2-0.

West Michigan scored one run in the fourth to make it 2-1, but the Dragons responded with two runs in the fifth, getting three straight hits from John Michael Faile, McCrystal, and Jack Moss, along with a West Michigan error, to make it 4-1.

Dayton added two more runs in the sixth. Carlos Sanchez walked with one out and went to third on a double by Ariel Almonte. The next batter, John Michael Faile, delivered what appeared to be a high chopper over the head of the drawn in third baseman for a base hit to left field to drive in two runs, but the plate umpire ruled that Faile had fouled the ball off his foot before it traveled into the outfield, and the umpire sent the runners back to their bases. Faile eventually struck out, but the next hitter, McCrystal, doubled over the head of the right fielder to drive in both Sanchez and Almonte to extend the Dragons lead to 6-1.

West Michigan got a solo home run from Brett Callihan in the eighth to make it 6-2, but the Dayton bullpen was up to the task of preventing any Whitecaps comeback hopes as the last four batters of the game were retired.

Dragons starting pitcher Nestor Lorant worked the first four innings, allowing one run on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Brody Jessee (1-1) replaced Lorant after he threw a high number of pitches in the fourth, and Jessee tossed two scoreless innings to earn the win. Cody Adcock tossed two innings, allowing one run on the solo homer in the eighth, and Irvin Machuca tossed a perfect ninth to close out the game. Dayton pitchers combined to strike out 12 while allowing seven hits.

The Dragons collected eight hits. McCrystal was 3 for 4 with two doubles, two RBI, and two runs scored. Moss also had two hits.