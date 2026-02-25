Men’s basketball: No. 21 Miami moves to 28-0 with road win over EMU

YPSILANTI, Mich. — No. 21 Miami raced out to a 12-0 lead and never trailed Tuesday night, defeating Eastern Michigan 74-64 to remain unbeaten at 28-0 overall and 15-0 in Mid-American Conference play.
Brant Byers scored 16 points to lead four RedHawks in double figures, and Peter Suder added 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds as Miami set a program record with its 28th victory of the season. Suder also surpassed the 1,500-point mark for his collegiate career, finishing the night with 1,502 points between his time at Bellarmine and Miami.
Antwone Woolfolk contributed 14 points, including several key baskets late, and Almar Atlason scored 12 points off the bench for the RedHawks, who committed a season-low four turnovers. Gregory Lawson poured in a game-high 29 points to lead Eastern Michigan (10-19, 4-12 MAC).
Miami held the Eagles scoreless for the first 6:30 and built an early 12-0 cushion before Eastern Michigan got on the board with 13:26 remaining in the first half. After the Eagles trimmed the deficit to 14-9, Miami responded with a 9-0 run sparked by back-to-back baskets through contact from Byers.
Trey Perry later found Eian Elmer in the left corner for a 3-pointer to make it 26-12, and Byers added another triple from the wing. Woolfolk scored twice in the paint, including a three-point play, to stretch the lead to 34-22. Atlason capped the first half with nine straight points as the RedHawks took a commanding 43-22 advantage into the break.
Miami pushed the margin to 50-24 early in the second half on jumpers from Luke Skaljac and Byers and a cutting layup from Suder off an offensive rebound. But Eastern Michigan answered with a 10-0 run and later cut the deficit to 56-50 with 8:17 to play.
The RedHawks steadied themselves behind Woolfolk, who converted a push shot and free throw after a bounce pass from Skaljac. Suder scored twice inside and added a coast-to-coast layup following a steal, and Byers buried a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 67-57 with 2:35 remaining.
Woolfolk punctuated the closing minutes with a dunk and two free throws as Miami secured its 13th straight road victory and improved to 15-0 in conference play for the first time in program history.
Miami shot efficiently while holding Eastern Michigan to 34.4% from the field, the lowest percentage by a MAC opponent against the RedHawks since March 2, 2024 — also at Eastern Michigan.
The RedHawks continue their road trip Friday at Western Michigan at 9 p.m. on CBSSports Network.
This story will be updated with quotes from Miami coach Travis Steele.
