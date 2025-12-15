Men’s college basketball: Miami gets road win over EKU, matches program’s best start at 10-0

“We talked about playing to win. Don’t play not to lose,” Steele said. “Almar took two big shots in the corners … and got some good looks.”

The RedHawks have now matched the program’s best opening run, when they won 10 straight game to open the 1917-18 and 1943-44 seasons.

Miami ranked among the nation’s best in multiple categories entering the day, including fifth in effective field-goal percentage (0.615), seventh in scoring margin (25.8), seventh in field-goal percentage (52.5), seventh in scoring offense (94.8), 15th in 3-pointers per game (11.2) and 25th in bench points per game (35.89).

Miami led 35-25 at halftime, then blitzed EKU early in the second half — fueled by transition dunks, quick strikes against the press and a sudden barrage of 3s — to build a 22-point cushion.

The RedHawks finished with 34 points in the paint to Eastern Kentucky’s 12, turned defense into offense with 20 fast-break points and 20 points off turnovers.

“I told our guys before the game, they’re always unfazed,” Steele said. “They can get down. They can also get up big and always let you back in it … and they can always get back in games the way that they play.”

Juan Cranford Jr. scored 18 points and hit four 3-pointers to ignite the second-half rally as EKU pulled within single digits. Each time the Colonels surged, Miami answered — and it didn’t come from just one place.

Brant Byers finished with 15 points and three 3-pointers, while Antwone Woolfolk added 15 points and three steals. Atlason’s 19 came off the bench as part of a 27-point reserve effort, a familiar theme for a Miami group that has spread production throughout its rotation.

“We got so many different guys that can impact the game,” Steele said. “Evan (Ipsaro) has been scoring like crazy the last couple games. Today he has five assists, five rebounds, six points, but he doesn’t care.”

Miami shot 33 of 61 (54.1%) from the floor — its fourth straight game over 50% — and went 8-for-14 from 3-point range after halftime to blunt EKU’s momentum. The RedHawks also stayed composed in foul trouble and again protected the ball, finishing with nine turnovers — their second straight game under 10 and the third time this season.

The victory capped a week in which Miami began to pop on the national radar.

The RedHawks received two votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time this season and remained No. 4 in the Mid-Major Top 25® Poll. They were also one of eight undefeated Division I teams entering the weekend (Duke, Iowa State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, Arizona, Miami and Michigan).

Up next, Miami continues its four-game road trip at Wright State at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Steele said. “We’ve played on the road now three true road games, one neutral and we’re 3-0 on the road right now. That’s a mark of a good team.”