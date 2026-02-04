Men’s college basketball: Skaljac’s 19 points leads No. 23 Miami past Buffalo

Skaljac went 9 of 15 from the floor and added four rebounds and three assists as Miami shot 55.2% overall and scored 48 points in the paint. Brant Byers finished with 11 points, while Peter Suder had 10 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

Angelo Brizzi led Buffalo with 22 points, Daniel Freitag added 18 and Ryan Sabol scored eight as the Bulls fell to 14-9 and 4-7 in league play.

Miami led 38-35 at halftime and pushed the margin to 48-37 early in the second half with a burst that included back-to-back fast-break layups by Suder and a pair of paint scores by Skaljac. Buffalo answered with 3-point shooting and trips to the line, tying it at 62 on Brizzi’s 3 with 6:39 left.

Skaljac’s fast-break layup with 5:53 to play put Miami back in front, and his bucket in the paint with 3:02 left made it 70-66 before the Bulls’ final push.

The teams met less than three weeks ago in Oxford, when Miami outlasted Buffalo 105-102 in overtime at Millett Hall on Jan. 17, extending what is now a four-game winning streak for the RedHawks in the series.

Miami is scheduled to visit Marshall on Saturday in the MAC-SBC Challenge.