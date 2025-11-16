Men’s soccer: Dayton falls to Saint Louis in A-10 championship game

Dayton's Dennis Currier talks to reporters on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, at UD's Cronin Center. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton's Dennis Currier talks to reporters on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, at UD's Cronin Center. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
2 minutes ago
X

The Dayton Flyers saw a two-year run as Atlantic 10 Conference tournament champions end with a loss to Saint Louis on Sunday in the title game at Hermann Stadium in St. Louis.

Dayton lost 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout after a 1-1 tie in regulation.

Miles Bonham scored in the 34th minute for Dayton. Saint Louis tied the game in the 82nd minute on a goal by Theo Franca.

Dayton’s Andrew Armstrong, Martin Bakken, Miles Bonham, Dren Drobruna and Paul Yeboah made the all-tournament team.

Dayton finished the season with a record of 8-2-8.

Saint Louis (10-2-7) earned the A-10’s NCAA tournament berth. The bracket will be announced Monday.

Dayton beat Saint Louis 3-0 at Baujan Field in the championship game in 2024. In 2023, Dayton beat No. 1 seed Virginia Commonwealth 2-1 in Richmond in the A-10 final.

There have been nine repeat winners since the last team won three straight tournaments (Penn State, 1987-89).

In Other News
1
‘Bengals fans deserve so much better’: Social media reacts to...
2
Bengals collapse in Pittsburgh, fall to Steelers 34-12 in crucial AFC...
3
Wright State basketball: Raiders let lead slip away, fall in overtime
4
A-10 coaches feel their programs are well positioned in revenue-sharing...
5
Archdeacon: Back in form, Javon Bennett leads the way

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.