Men’s soccer: Dayton falls to Saint Louis in A-10 championship game

Miles Bonham scored in the 34th minute for Dayton. Saint Louis tied the game in the 82nd minute on a goal by Theo Franca.

Dayton’s Andrew Armstrong, Martin Bakken, Miles Bonham, Dren Drobruna and Paul Yeboah made the all-tournament team.

Dayton finished the season with a record of 8-2-8.

Saint Louis (10-2-7) earned the A-10’s NCAA tournament berth. The bracket will be announced Monday.

Dayton beat Saint Louis 3-0 at Baujan Field in the championship game in 2024. In 2023, Dayton beat No. 1 seed Virginia Commonwealth 2-1 in Richmond in the A-10 final.

There have been nine repeat winners since the last team won three straight tournaments (Penn State, 1987-89).