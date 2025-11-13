Men’s soccer: UD one victory away from third straight A-10 tournament title

Sophomore Dren Dobruna scored the go-ahead goal in the 75th minute. It was his first score of the season.

Junior Martin Bakken scored the first goal of the game in the 27th minute. He and Ethan Sassine are tied for the team lead with eight goals.

“The team played awesome today in a difficult environment to navigate,” coach Dennis Currier said in a press release. “Fordham is a really good team and we knew it would be a great game. Overall, I felt we were the better team today and earned a much deserved win to play for the championship again.”

Dayton (8-2-7) will play No. 1 seed and 22nd-ranked Saint Louis (10-2-6) at noon Sunday at Herrman Stadium in St. Louis. Mo. The Billikens beat No. 4 seed Davidson 1-0 to advance.

Saint Louis beat Dayton 4-2 in the regular season.

Dayton beat Saint Louis 3-0 at Baujan Field in the championship game last season. In 2023, Dayton beat No. 1 seed Virginia Commonwealth 2-1 in Richmond in the A-10 final.

Dayton will seek its eight A-10 tournament championship. There have been nine repeat winners since the last team won three straight tournaments (Penn State, 1987-89).

in other UD news:

• Paul Yeboah, Sassine and Bakken all made the A-10 first team this week. Dobruna made the second team. Freshman Mikkel Madsen made the all-rookie team.

Senior Gavin Krenecki, Sassine and Bakken made the all-academic team.