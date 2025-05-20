Metro Buckeye Conference names new commissioner

Emmanuel Christian Academy senior Jason Channels shoots the ball over Yellow Springs' Javas McNair during their game on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Channels and his brother Justus are two of the top scorers in the Metro Buckeye Conference this season. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED

Reginald James is set to take over as commissioner of the Metro Buckeye Conference.

He previously served as the director of athletics at Miami Valley School.

“Reggie brings knowledge of our conference from his time as the A.D. at Miami Valley for the last three years,” Emmanuel Christian director of athletics Zach Armstrong said in a news release. “I believe this will be very helpful moving forward.”

James will take over a league set to include Calvary Christian, Emmanuel Christian, Legacy Christian, Miami Valley School, Middletown Christian and Yellow Springs after losing Dayton Christian to the Southwestern Buckeye League.

“We are excited to have Reggie as the next commissioner of the Metro Buckeye ConferenceHe will be able to continue the great traditions while also adding some new ideas and perspectives in his new role,” Armstrong said.

James thanked all of the conference athletics directors and outgoing commissioner Brian Blevins in a news release.

“With year three of being the athletic director for Miami Valley School wrapping up, I have had the pleasure of being a crucial member in the conference’s progression as a school athletic director, and I am looking forward as commissioner to help lead the vision of the conference ADs as we grow and build in the best interest of the student athletes we serve,” James said.

