Miami basketball: Cincinnati Bearcats will make rare trip to Millett Hall in December

The Miami RedHawks and Cincinnati Bearcats will play a men’s basketball game in Oxford for the first time since 2010 this season.
The game will take place at Millett Hall on Dec. 1. It will be the 147th meeting between the two programs but the first since the 2011-12 season. UC has played in Oxford twice since the 1992-93 season.
“This is an awesome game to have on our non-conference schedule,” said Miami coach Jack Owens in a press release. “From a proximity standpoint, as close as we are, I think this is a great series and look forward to hopefully building on this in the future. This will be an exciting game for both programs, and I know our team as well as our fans will look forward to it.”
Miami finished 12-11 last season, ending a streak of 11 straight losing seasons. It returns 12 players, including its entire starting lineup.
Cincinnati also finished 12-11 last season and replaced head coach John Brannen with Wes Miller in April.