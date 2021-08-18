Miami basketball: Cincinnati Bearcats will make rare trip to Millett Hall in December

“This is an awesome game to have on our non-conference schedule,” said Miami coach Jack Owens in a press release. “From a proximity standpoint, as close as we are, I think this is a great series and look forward to hopefully building on this in the future. This will be an exciting game for both programs, and I know our team as well as our fans will look forward to it.”

Miami finished 12-11 last season, ending a streak of 11 straight losing seasons. It returns 12 players, including its entire starting lineup.