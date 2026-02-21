Miami basketball: 5 takeaways from the RedHawks’ 91-77 win over Bowling Green

Here are five takeaways from another emphatic night in Oxford:

1. Skaljac’s turn arrives at the perfect time

For a team built on balance, Friday belonged to Skaljac.

The sophomore guard drilled five 3-pointers and scored 24 points — the first 20-point game of his career — continuing a stretch in which he has reached double figures in nine straight contests.

Bowling Green’s switching defense gave him favorable matchups early, and he capitalized.

“My teammates did a really good job of finding me,” Skaljac said. “They were switching everything, and I felt comfortable getting my shot off. Today they went in.”

Skaljac scored at all three levels — behind the arc, midrange pull-ups and finishes in traffic — helping Miami build separation before halftime. His confidence has become unmistakable, and his ability to orchestrate while scoring adds another dimension to the nation’s most efficient offense.

Even amid the career night, Skaljac was quick to note the five turnovers on his stat line — a reflection of the even-keeled approach Miami has embraced during its historic run.

2. Strength in numbers defines the RedHawks

Miami’s offense isn’t about a single star. It’s about solutions.

Eian Elmer added 21 points and a career-high five steals, continuing what has been an all-league caliber season. Peter Suder and Antwone Woolfolk chipped in 10 points apiece, and the RedHawks nearly had six players in double figures.

“The go-to guy for us is always going to be the open guy,” Miami coach Travis Steele said.

On Friday, that open man often was Skaljac.

But when Bowling Green closed within 10 in the second half, Elmer answered with back-to-back triples to restore control. When Suder got into early foul trouble, Trey Perry provided steady minutes and timely scoring.

It’s a roster constructed with intentional balance — and it shows.

3. Historic pace, historic production

Miami has already surpassed last season’s 25-win total and owns the program record for most victories in a single season.

The RedHawks have also:

• Improved to 14-0 in conference play for the first time in program history.

• Extended their home winning streak to 30, tying Duke for the longest active streak in the nation.

• Matched their single-season record with 15 straight home wins.

Miami made 13 3-pointers Friday, matching its highest total in conference play this season. Skaljac and Elmer accounted for 10 of them.

The offense continues to hum at elite efficiency. The RedHawks are the fastest-tempo team in the MAC and have routinely hovered near the 90-point mark.

And they led for more than 36 minutes Friday.

4. Defensive details still a point of emphasis

For all the offensive fireworks, Miami left the floor knowing there is another gear defensively.

Bowling Green’s Javontae Campbell scored 24 points and repeatedly pressured the lane. The Falcons trimmed a 15-point deficit to 10 midway through the second half before Miami responded with a trio of 3s.

Steele emphasized the need for sharper starts and more consistent execution over 40 minutes.

Miami mixed in more 2-3 zone than usual in the second half and forced key turnovers during decisive stretches. Elmer’s five steals were emblematic of the defensive activity Miami wants to sustain.

Still unbeaten, the RedHawks continue to measure themselves not by wins alone — but by trajectory, as Steele continually puts it.

5. Senior Night energy fueled the run

Before tipoff, Miami honored seniors Eli Yofan, Peter Suder and Antwone Woolfolk — players who have been central to the program’s transformation.

The energy inside Millett Hall reflected the moment. Another sellout crowd created a postseason atmosphere in mid-February, and the RedHawks fed off it.

“It makes you play with energy,” Skaljac said. “You don’t want to come out flat. The fans do a great job giving us that energy. We feed off it.”

Miami responded with one of its sharpest first halves of the season, taking a 45-30 lead into the break after closing the opening period on a surge fueled by defensive stops and perimeter shooting.

Next game

Who: Miami at Eastern Michigan

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 980-AM, 1450-AM, 101.5-FM