Miami basketball: No. 21 RedHawks face road test at Western Michigan

Brant Byers scored 16 points and Antwone Woolfolk added 14 as Miami moved closer to a rare unbeaten regular season. Miami has been one of the nation’s most efficient offensive teams, shooting roughly 40% from three-point range — tops in the MAC and among the national leaders — while also showing balance inside and out.

Senior Peter Suder has been a catalyst all season, consistently leading the RedHawks in scoring and playmaking.

The Broncos (10-18, 4-11 MAC) enter Friday looking to rebound from a challenging campaign, including a January 87-76 loss to the RedHawks at Miami’s Millett Hall. In that meeting, Miami used a strong bench performance to pull away, with Almar Atlason scoring 21 points in the win.

Western Michigan has shown flashes of promise at times in league play, but its inconsistent defense and struggles in close games have kept it toward the bottom of the MAC standings.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The Broncos will need improved efficiency on both ends and a strong showing on the glass to contend with an aggressive Miami attack that ranks among the league’s best in scoring margin and offensive balance. Miami will also be aiming to build momentum heading into postseason play, with the RedHawks firmly in position for a high seed in the upcoming MAC Tournament and nationwide attention with March approaching.

Western Michigan, meanwhile, seeks a signature win at home that could provide confidence down the stretch.