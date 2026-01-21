Miami basketball: No. 25 Miami beats Kent State in overtime to move to 20-0

Elan Elmer added 25 points, Skaljac scored 18, and Brant Byers and Antwone Woolfolk chipped in 11 and 10, respectively, as Miami (20-0, 8-0 Mid-American Conference) extended the best start in league history.

Ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since 1999, the RedHawks trailed late but scored the final four points of regulation to force overtime, then opened the extra session with a burst they never relinquished.

“Those are the moments our guys are built for,” Miami coach Travis Steele said. “We’ve been in those situations a million times. We execute, we stay poised, and we trust each other.”

Kent State (14-5, 5-2) appeared in control when Cian Medley drilled a 3-pointer with 56.2 seconds left to put the Golden Flashes ahead 92-88. Suder answered with a driving layup, and after a Kent State turnover with 11 seconds remaining, Skaljac powered through contact for a tying basket with six seconds left to send the game to overtime.

Miami wasted little time once the extra period began. Skaljac buried a 3-pointer and Elmer followed with a layup as the RedHawks raced out to a 98-92 lead. Kent State closed to within one at 100-99, but Suder found Elmer streaking to the rim for a dunk, and Miami sealed it at the free-throw line.

“We’ve got guys who can make plays,” Steele said. “Luke, Pete, Antwone, Brant — you could go down the line. I trust them. I trust all of them.”

Rob Whaley Jr. led Kent State with season highs of 27 points and 14 rebounds, while Medley scored 23. The Golden Flashes erased a 14-point halftime deficit and outscored Miami 58-44 in the second half, but couldn’t close out the unbeaten RedHawks.

Miami built early momentum behind Elmer, who sparked a 9-0 opening run. The RedHawks led 48-34 at halftime after controlling the paint and forcing turnovers, then withstood multiple Kent State rallies in the second half.

Skaljac opened the second half with back-to-back buckets before Kent State surged ahead for the first time at 67-66. Elmer answered with consecutive baskets, and Miami responded again late after Kent State briefly took an 87-82 lead.

“We don’t panic,” Steele said. “That’s just who we are. We get stops, we make plays, and we trust our work.”

Miami shot 54.3 percent from the field, committed just six turnovers and scored 48 points in the paint. The RedHawks have now scored at least 100 points in three straight conference games and seven times this season.

The victory was Miami’s 700th all-time MAC win and moved the RedHawks past Western Michigan’s 1975–76 team for the best start in league history. Miami also tied a program record with eight straight road wins and set a new school mark with nine consecutive road victories overall.

Kent State fell to 0-13 all-time at home against ranked opponents.

“We’re not close to our ceiling,” Steele said. “That’s the scary part. We’re winning, but we still have a lot we can clean up.”

Miami returns home to face UMass on Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 9 p.m. in a nationally televised matchup on ESPNU.

Next game

Who: UMass at Miami

When: 9 p.m. Tuesday

Streaming: ESPNU

Radio: 980-AM, 1450-AM, 101.5-FM