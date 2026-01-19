Miami basketball reaches a milestone not seen in nearly 27 years

They blew out Central Michigan on Tuesday but needed overtime to beat Buffalo 105-102 on Saturday, pulling it out on Pete Suder’s 3-pointer with just over a second remaining (our Tom Archdeacon went deeper on Suder and his huge shot).

PETER SUDER CALLED GAME 🔥🔥



MIAMI OHIO IS 19-0 🤯pic.twitter.com/i6QkBt53Op — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 17, 2026

Things to know about the RedHawks:

• They’re 19-0, the best start in program history.

• They’re 7-0 in the Mid-American Conference for the first time since the 1998-99 season.

• They have been ranked a total of seven weeks in the AP Top 25 poll — ever.

• Their next game is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kent State, which is 14-4 and 5-1 in the conference.

The rest of the poll

Arizona is the unanimous No. 1 in the poll for the first time.

The Wildcats received all 61 votes a week after picking up all but one first-place vote.

Arizona (18-0) won both of its games last week to remain among the three undefeated Division I teams and earn the program’s first unanimous No. 1 ranking — according to Sportradar — after Iowa State lost twice. The Cyclones, who received one first-place vote last week, dropped seven spots to No. 9 after their undefeated season ended.

No. 7 Nebraska (18-0) won both its games last week to remain undefeated and moved up a spot this week to notch its highest ranking ever.

No. 24 Saint Louis (17-1) is ranked for the first time since reaching No. 22 in 2021 after stretching its winning streak to 11 straight.

Rising/falling

No. 18 Clemson made the biggest move among teams already in the poll, climbing four places with wins over Boston College and Miami.

Texas Tech moved up three places to No. 12 following wins over Utah and then-No. 11 BYU.

No. 22 North Carolina had the week’s biggest drop, losing eight places after being swept by the ACC’s Bay Area schools.

No. 9 Iowa State lost seven spots following losses to two unranked teams, Kansas and Cincinnati. No. 15 Vanderbilt dropped five places after seeing its undefeated season come to an end with losses to Texas and No. 16 Florida.

In and out

No. 19 Kansas returned to the poll after being left out last week after handing Iowa State its first loss and beating Baylor by 18.

Saint Louis and Miami (Ohio) were the only other teams to join this week’s poll.

Tennessee dropped out from No. 24 after blowing a 17-point lead in an 80-78 loss to Kentucky. Utah State’s road loss to Grand Canyon knocked the Aggies out of the poll from No. 23.

Seton Hall didn’t receive a single vote and dropped out of the poll from No. 25 after losses to UConn and Butler.