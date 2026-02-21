Miami basketball: RedHawks coach Travis Steele says contract talks can wait

Terms of the proposed deal were not publicly released, though Rothstein reported it would make Steele one of the highest-paid coaches in the Mid-American Conference.

The offer came to light hours before Miami’s 91-77 win over Bowling Green at Millett Hall, a victory that pushed the RedHawks’ single-season win total to another program record and added to a season that has become one of the biggest stories in the MAC and beyond.

Miami (27-0) is the only unbeaten team remaining in college basketball.

Steele confirmed after the game that Miami has presented him with an extension, though he said he hasn’t touched it.

“They gave me a contract extension,” Steele said. “I have not signed yet, honestly, I haven’t looked at it — just because we’ve been so busy going game to game. But I do think it shows a commitment level that Miami has. I’m very happy here.”

Steele, 43, is already under contract on an extension announced Jan. 30, 2025, that runs through the 2031-32 season. The new offer would add two more years, signaling Miami’s intent to secure stability as interest in the program grows.

“I would say number one, listen, I’m super grateful to be here,” Steele said. “I’m blessed to coach these guys and to be around the staff that we have, man. I’ve never been happier in my life, if I’m being honest, professionally.”

Steele told his players about a month ago that outside attention — from agents to other schools — is a natural byproduct of success.

“As we get better, as we’re going to continue on this journey, that there’s going to be things and people that are going to try to grab us,” Steele said. “That’s just part of success. … I addressed it to them and I said, listen, it’s happening to me.”

Still, he emphasized that his focus remains squarely on the season at hand.

“I made that promise to our guys I wasn’t going to get distracted. I was going to keep the main thing the main thing,” Steele said. “Some people will run with that and say, ‘Oh, he hasn’t signed. He’s going to leave.’ That’s ridiculous. That’s not — listen, that’s the furthest thing from the truth. I love it here. My family loves it here.”

Miami hired Steele in March 2022 after four seasons as head coach at Xavier. Since then, he has emphasized culture, retention and long-term building — a philosophy he referenced again Friday night while discussing the program’s growth.

“When you’re building a program, it’s brick by brick, man,” Steele said. “You don’t want to skip any steps. … It’s amazing what can happen when you get that alignment. And we talk about alignment a lot, but things are very, very aligned here. Everybody’s pulling in the same direction.”

The extension offer underscores that alignment from the university’s leadership as well. While no official on-the-record announcement has been issued beyond Rothstein’s report and Steele’s postgame comments, the proposed deal would represent another investment in a program that has surged into national relevance.

For now, Steele insists the paperwork can wait.

“We’ll deal with the stuff in the offseason, once that time comes,” he said. “We need to focus on the task at hand. Enjoy this ride.”