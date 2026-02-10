Miami basketball: RedHawks last remaining unbeaten team after loss by Arizona

No. 23 Miami returns to action Friday against Ohio
Miami (Ohio) Head Coach Travis Steele talks to his team during the second half of an NCAA college Basketball game against Marshall, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Huntington, W.Va. (AP Photo/Tyler Evert)

The Miami RedHawks woke up Tuesday as the last undefeated team in Division I men’s basketball. The other 364 teams have at least one loss.

No. 1 Arizona (23-1) suffered its first loss of the season Monday night, falling 82-78 at No. 9 Kansas (19-5). Arizona is now one of three one-loss teams along with No. 2 Michigan (22-1) and No. 18 Saint Louis (23-1).

Miami improved to 24-0 with a 90-74 victory at Marshall on Saturday.

Miami stayed at No. 23 in the Associated Press top-25 poll on Monday for the second straight week. Miami ranked as high as 12th on one ballot. Thirteen voters did not rank the RedHawks.

Miami has the nation’s longest active winning streak. Saint Louis ranks second with 17 victories in a row.

Miami already has set Mid-American Conference records for the best start, passing the 1975-76 Western Michigan team that started 19-0, and the longest winning streak, breaking the 21-game streak recorded by Kent State in the 2001-02 season.

Miami’s winning streak is the longest streak to start a season since Gonzaga started 31-0 in the 2020-21 season before losing in the national championship game.

Miami returns to action at 9 p.m. Friday against Ohio (13-12, 7-5) at Millett Hall. Miami has a one-game lead over Akron (19-5, 10-1) in the MAC with seven games to play.

