Miami basketball: RedHawks beat SMU to win first NCAA game since 1999

Eian Elmer had a game-high 23 points, while Brant Byers (19), Luke Skaljac (17) and Almar Atlason (12) also scored in double figures for Miami, which improved to 32-1 and claimed its first NCAA tournament win since 1999.

The 11th-seeded RedHawks advanced to play sixth-seeded Tennessee at 4:25 p.m. Friday in Philadelphia. The winner will play either No. 3 Virginia or No. 14 Wright State in a second round game.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

SMU, which finished its season 20-14, was led by Jaden Toombs with 20 points.

The Mustangs went on a 13-4 run to open the second half and tied the game at 47 on a putback by Sam Walters with about 15 minutes remaining. SMU reclaimed the lead at 49-47 on a dunk by Corey Washington, but would never lead again.

Miami’s Peter Suder responded with a 3-pointer to give Miami a 50-49 advantage. It was the start of a 16-1 run by the RedHawks that increased their lead to 63-50.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Skaljac hit a 3-pointer with 7:15 remaining to increase Miami’s lead to 14 points, forcing another SMU timeout.

The Mustangs wouldn’t get closer than seven points the rest of the way.

The RedHawks were the fifth men’s Division I program this century to go undefeated during the regular season. They were the first squad since Gonzaga in 2020-21 to not have a loss going into a conference tournament. Miami fell to UMass in the Mid-American Conference quarterfinals.

Key stat: The RedHawks went 16-of-41 from the 3-point line, while the Mustangs shot just 8-for-14.

FIRST HALF

Miami is proving it belongs in the NCAA Tournament.

Eian Elmer has 14 points and Luke Skaljac and Brant Byers each have 12 as the RedHawks lead 43-34 at halftime of their NCAA First Four matchup against Southern Methodist University on Wednesday night at University of Dayton Arena.

Jaron Pierre, Jr. made a layup to give SMU an early 11-10 lead, but the RedHawks (31-1) would go on a 12-3 run grabbing a 23-13 lead on a 3-pointer by Elmer.

The Mustangs cut the lead to two points on a layup by Boopie Miller with about two minutes remaining, but Miami’s Brant Byers scored nine straight points to end the half.