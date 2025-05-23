Miami Dolphins sign former Miami QB Gabbert

Gabbert, 24, played six years with the Miami RedHawks, making 53 starts, tossing 80 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions, while rushing for eight rushing scores. He joined Zac Dysert and Ben Roethlisberger as one of only three quarterbacks to eclipse 10,000 passing yards with Miami.

Last season, Gabbert passed for 2,921 yards and 21 touchdowns in 14 games. He led the RedHawks to the Mid-American Conference title game, which they lost to the Ohio Bobcats. The RedHawks beat Colorado State 43-17 in the Arizona Bowl.

The RedHawks announced in December 2023 that Gabbert would return for a sixth season after suffering a season-ending leg injury against Toledo.

Gabbert is the younger brother of 2011 first-round draft pick Blaine Gabbert, who spent 12 seasons in the NFL and earned two Super Bowl rings as a backup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.