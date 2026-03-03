Miami football: Pair of Lakota West grads represent RedHawks on Pro Day

Kuwatch, Walter, defensive back Eli Blakey, offensive lineman Austin Uke and running back Jordan Brunson took part in a series of timed and on-field drills designed to highlight athleticism, football technique and positional ability for professional evaluators.

The RedHawks finished the 2025 season with a 7-7 record, including a 23-13 loss to Western Michigan in the Mid-American Conference title game and an 18-3 defeat to Fresno State in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl.

Kuwatch, a redshirt senior linebacker, has been a key piece in Miami’s defense over recent seasons. The 6-4, 235-pounder from Cincinnati played in all 14 games in 2024, earning Third-Team All-MAC honors and finishing with 109 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Kuwatch said he was pleased with his performance in the testing.

“I think there’s always room for improvement, but overall I was happy about it,” Kuwatch said. “I just wanted to show that I had the athleticism too.”

Walters matured from a walk-on into a standout in the Miami secondary. In 2025, the 6-1, 194-pound safety started and played all 14 games, finishing with 71 tackles, three interceptions and multiple pass breakups, earning Second-Team All-MAC recognition for his playmaking presence.

Blakey was a consistent contributor on defense for the RedHawks. Blakey posted 118 tackles and started every game during the 2025 season.

Blakey said the opportunity to display his skills in front of NFL personnel was “a great day” and highlighted the defensive back drills as a personal favorite.

Brunson was Miami’s leading rusher in 2025, totaling 767 yards on the ground and scoring four touchdowns, including two 100-yard games in conference play. Brunson’s blend of size and burst provided sustained offense for the RedHawks and drew positive attention during the running drills.

Uke, a transfer from Stanford, brought depth and experience to Miami’s front. At 6-3 and 315 pounds, Uke contributed as a blocker throughout the season and used the pro day to demonstrate strength, footwork and consistency in protection and run schemes.

Tuesday’s workout allowed each player to perform in front of NFL scouts and to answer questions about their conditioning, position skills and draft-grade traits.

For many of them, the next step will be navigating post-season workouts, private team visits and waiting to see where — or if — they might be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft on April 23-25.