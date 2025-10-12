Miami football: RedHawks defense leads the way in 20-7 MAC win at Akron

Akron threatened immediately, driving inside the Miami 5-yard line before defensive lineman Adam Trick stepped in front of a pass for an interception — just the second of his career — to snuff out the early scoring chance. The teams traded stops the rest of the half before Finn connected with Deion Colzie on a 33-yard strike down the sideline to set up a 41-yard field goal from Dom Dzioban, sending Miami into halftime up 3-0.

The RedHawks came out of the locker room with their most efficient possession of the day, marching 75 yards in nine plays. Finn completed all four of his passes on the drive and added a 14-yard scramble before D’Shawntae Jones plunged in from a yard out to make it 10-0 early in the third quarter.

Just one series later, Finn struck again. After Miami forced a three-and-out, the senior quarterback found Kam Perry streaking down the left sideline for a 60-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 17-0.

Miami’s defense stiffened once more on a fourth-and-1 stop at the Akron 30-yard line in the fourth quarter, and Dzioban drilled a 46-yard field goal moments later to push the margin to 20-0 with 11:35 left.

Akron broke through with a late touchdown at the 6:56 mark, snapping a streak of seven straight shutout quarters by Miami’s defense against the Zips dating back to last season’s 19-0 victory. Still, the RedHawks closed out their eighth consecutive win in the series.

With the victory, Miami head coach Chuck Martin earned his 53rd MAC win, tying him for fifth in conference history. One more would pull him even with former Marshall coach Bob Pruett for fourth all-time.

Keith Reynolds hauled in a career-high seven receptions for Miami, marking the third time in his career he’s posted at least five catches in a game. Jones’ touchdown was his third rushing score of the season on just 17 carries.

Miami returns home next Saturday, Oct. 18, to face Eastern Michigan at noon at Yager Stadium.