Miami men’s basketball coach Travis Steele offered new contract amid historic season

The move comes amid a breakthrough season in Oxford. Miami entered Friday night’s game against Bowling Green 26-0, one of the last unbeaten teams in Division I, and has become a national mid-major story under Steele’s direction.

Steele, 43, is already under contract on an extension Miami announced last year. On Jan. 30, 2025, the athletic department said Steele agreed to an extension running through the 2031-32 season.

“I want to thank President Crawford and David Sayler for extending my contract here at Miami,” Steele said at the time, adding that the program’s goal was to “continue to build” toward championships.

Miami hired Steele in March 2022 after he spent four seasons as head coach at Xavier, another program with deep ties to the Cincinnati region.

The RedHawks and Steele have emphasized continuity and long-term program building, and the latest offer signals Miami’s intent to keep its coach in place as interest around the program rises.

Miami has not issued an additional on-the-record announcement about the 2033-34 offer beyond Rothstein’s report.