Miami men’s basketball: No. 22 RedHawks win 26th straight, remain unbeaten with 86-77 win over UMass

Miami Ohio guard Trey Perry shoots as UMass guard K'Jei Parker, left, defends and UMass head coach Frank Martin looks on, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, in Amherst, Mass. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miami Ohio guard Trey Perry shoots as UMass guard K'Jei Parker, left, defends and UMass head coach Frank Martin looks on, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, in Amherst, Mass. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
By Jimmy Golen – Associated Press
3 minutes ago
AMHERST, Mass. — No. 22 Miami of Ohio won its 26th straight game to remain the last unbeaten team in Division 1, defeating UMass 86-77 on Tuesday night thanks to 23 points from Peter Suder.

Luke Skaljac had 16 points and seven assists for Miami (26-0, 13-0 Mid-American Conference). Leonardo Bettiol scored 18 points with nine rebounds, Isaiah Placide scored 19 and Danny Carbuccia had 15 for UMass (15-12, 6-8).

Miami Ohio guard Peter Suder (5) shoots in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UMass, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, in Amherst, Mass. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miami led by eight points with 14 minutes left before UMass scored seven straight to make it a one-point game and then added a 5-0 run to take a 62-60 lead. It was tied for the final time at 68-68 when Placide banked in a 3-pointer at the shot clock buzzer, leaving defender Eian Elmer shrugging in disbelief.

But Elmer answered with a 3 for Miami, then Suder hit a layup after a UMass turnover to give the RedHawks a five-point lead.

UMass never got any closer than three points after that.

Miami will go for 27-0 when it hosts Bowling Green on Friday night.

UMass hosts Buffalo on Saturday night.

