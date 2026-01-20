Miami men’s basketball: RedHawks ranked for first time since 1999

Miami’s appearance in the poll comes on the heels of a historic start to the season. The RedHawks are 19-0 overall and 7-0 in Mid-American Conference play, marking the best start to a season in program history.

The RedHawks have built their unblemished record through consistent play on both ends of the floor, pairing an efficient offense with a disciplined defensive approach as they have surged to the top of the MAC standings.

Miami will look to carry that momentum into its next challenge on the road, traveling to Kent State for a Tuesday night showdown on Jan. 20. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. as the RedHawks aim to extend their winning streak and continue their climb on the national stage.