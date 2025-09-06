Miami RedHawks: 5 things to know heading into Saturday’s game at Rutgers

1. Special teams under the spotlight

Miami’s special teams performed well at Wisconsin, but Martin stressed it will need to be even better against Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights (1-0) are notorious for blocking punts under coach Greg Schiano — they scored a touchdown that way in their 34-31 win against Ohio.

“They always come after punts,” Martin said. “They do an amazing job and are committed to it.”

Martin pointed to a couple special teams mistakes that proved costly last week, including a roughing-the-returner penalty that set up a Wisconsin touchdown drive.

2. Defense showed promise

Martin was pleased with his defense’s physicality against Wisconsin, saying the group “played hard” and “got off blocks.”

Still, the Badgers exposed areas Miami must clean up. Rutgers’ offense is a different test entirely.

With an experienced quarterback, a balanced run-pass attack, and what Martin called a “nasty” offensive line, the Scarlet Knights could stress Miami’s defense in ways Wisconsin did not.

Athan Kaliakmanis finished 18-of-23 passing for 252 yards and two touchdowns, finding receivers KJ Duff and DT Sheffield for scoring receptions against Ohio. Antwan Raymond rushed 14 times for 87 yards and a score, while CJ Campbell Jr. added 71 yards on the ground. Ian Strong posted 100 receiving yards on seven catches.

Moses Walker led the defense with a career-high 13 tackles, including two for loss.

3. Offense looks to grow

The RedHawks’ biggest concern is their offense, which Martin admitted “looked like a bunch of first-time starters.”

And that’s because they are. Miami (0-1) managed just 44 plays for 117 yards and failed to finish drives.

“We couldn’t get a first down,” Martin said. “We didn’t match their speed or physicality. One bad read, one route run at the wrong depth — the margin is razor thin.”

He emphasized that improvement has to come from every position group, not just quarterback Dequan Finn.

4. Eye on Finn

Martin defended his senior quarterback, who struggled to find rhythm against Wisconsin’s defense.

He said breakdowns in protection, timing and route running put Finn in bad spots. Finn went 9 of 18 for 83 yards and threw two interceptions.

“He was one-eleventh of the problem,” Martin said. “It wasn’t just him. It was everybody — tailbacks, receivers, tight ends, O-line, coaches. We all share responsibility.”

Martin added Finn’s competitiveness and decision-making still gave Miami chances.

5. Big Ten benefits

Starting with back-to-back Power Four opponents can be brutal, but Martin believes the RedHawks will benefit.

“You find out who you are in a hurry,” he said. “If you can do things well against a Power Four team, you’ll probably be good at them all year. If you can’t, you get exposed fast.”

The good news: Miami came out of Madison healthy.

The bad news: confidence on offense took a hit.

The bottom line is that Miami showed resilience on defense and special teams but must unlock its offense to compete with Rutgers. Another grind against a Power Four team awaits Saturday — and Martin says the only way forward is through.