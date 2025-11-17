Miami RedHawks: Lakota West grad Walters eager to continue defensive leadership during final stretch of senior season

His rise mirrors Miami’s own climb in recent seasons, a testament to resilience, preparation and an unwavering standard.

“This is one of the craziest conferences in college football,” Walters said. “Anything can happen — every year. You’ve just got to stay the course.”

From Firebird to RedHawk

Walters starred under Tom Bolden at Lakota West, earning all-conference honors as a senior before walking on at Miami.

He carried the same underdog edge with him to college, where he played in 13 games as a freshman in 2022 and earned the program’s John Scherz “Most Valuable Walk-On” Award. He also began a streak of Academic All-MAC honors that he would continue each year.

In 2023, Walters became one of the nation’s elite special teams weapons.

He played in all 14 games, led the country in special teams tackles, became a National Special Teams Player of the Year finalist and was named Miami’s Most Valuable Special Teams Player. He still managed 34 tackles on defense, including a sack at Kent State and six tackles in the Cure Bowl.

His breakout, however, came one year later.

Walters transformed from special-teams standout to one of the MAC’s premier defensive backs in 2024.

He started all 14 games, earned Academic All-MAC once again, and was named to the Phil Steele All-MAC Team. Miami coaches further honored him as the program’s Defensive Skill Player of the Year.

Statistically, he was everywhere — finishing with 95 tackles, 12 pass breakups, 2.5 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.

Walters authored double-digit tackling performances against Cincinnati (11), Northern Illinois (10) and Bowling Green (10), and he scooped up a critical fumble in Miami’s victory at the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl.

Those numbers tell part of the story. Walters’ leadership tells the rest.

Miami has experienced highs and lows throughout this fall, including a five-game win streak sandwiched between early and late adversity.

Walters said navigating those swings required steadiness — something he tried to help anchor, even while battling his own setbacks.

“You can’t get too high, you can’t get too low,” Walters said. “We’re a young team with a lot of new guys, so it’s about how you handle those highs and lows — that’s what’s going to make us a good team.”

Walters missed nearly a month with a hamstring injury — something he admitted was difficult emotionally.

“It sucked not being out there for a couple of these big games,” he said. “I care for my teammates. I want to win. I’m not used to missing time, so that was obviously frustrating.”

Still, he stayed involved in meetings, film sessions and game-planning, and he served as a sideline voice as Miami fought to remain in the MAC race.

“I did everything I could to help the team out, whether it was game plan stuff or encouraging guys,” Walters said. “And it’s good to be back. We still have a lot to play for — a bowl game, the conference. The mindset doesn’t change.”

Handling adversity, holding standards

Walters said Miami’s locker room remained unified despite late-season setbacks.

“We’ve got a lot of good guys in the locker room that know how to handle adversity effectively,” Walters said. “The mentality is just band together. We’re all coming together to accomplish this goal at the end of the year.”

That consistency has shown in how the RedHawks are approaching a Buffalo team with a balanced offense.

“They’ve got a decent quarterback who can throw it and run it, and a good back who’s been in the league for a while,” Walters said. “It’s going to be another good challenge. We’ve got to come into this week with a good mentality to get better and play good football.”

Walters is majoring in business analytics with a minor in Spanish — another point of pride for a player who has earned Academic All-MAC honors in each of his three seasons.

So it fits the pattern.

The Lakota West product has always been the kind of player who does the little things right, who rises through work ethic and who leads by example.

And Miami has benefitted — immensely.

Walk-on. Special-teams terror. Defensive standout. Bowl-game playmaker. Academic achiever. Team leader.

Walters has filled just about every role available in Oxford.

And as he reflected on the final stretch of his senior season, his focus remained the same as it’s always been — steady, grounded, competitive.

“We’re not letting the ship sink,” Walters said. “We still have meaningful games to play. The only thing we’re focused on is playing good football. And that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”