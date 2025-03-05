Miami releases 2025 football schedule

Following a bye week, the RedHawks will return to action with back-to-back home games at Yeager Stadium. They’ll play UNLV — last year’s LA Bowl winner — on Sept. 6. The RedHawks have another bye before its annual Homecoming game, which will be held Sept. 27 against Division I FCS program Lindenwood University.

Mid-American Conference play begins Oct. 4 at home against Northern Illinois. They’ll host Eastern Michigan (Oct. 18), Western Michigan (Oct. 25), Toledo (Nov. 12) and Ball State (Nov. 29).

The RedHawks will also travel Akron (Oct. 11), Ohio (Nov. 4) and Buffalo (Nov. 19) as part of conference play.

The RedHawks have won 20 games over the last two seasons, including last year’s Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl victory over Colorado State.

Kickoff times are to be determined. Season tickets are on sale now at https://redhawktix.evenue.net/

Miami RedHawks

2025 Football Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 28: at Wisconsin

Saturday, Sept. 6: at Rutgers

Saturday, Sept. 20: UNLV

Saturday, Sept. 27: Lindenwood (Homecoming)

Saturday, Oct. 4: at Northern Illinois

Saturday, Oct. 11: at Akron

Saturday, Oct. 18: Eastern Michigan

Saturday, Oct. 25: Western Michigan

Tuesday, Nov. 4: at Ohio

Wednesday, Nov. 12: Toledo

Wednesday, Nov. 19: at Buffalo

Saturday, Nov. 29: Ball State