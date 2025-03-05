Miami releases 2025 football schedule

The Miami University football program announced its 2025 schedule on Wednesday morning that includes games against seven teams that played in bowl games last season.
The RedHawks will travel to two Big Ten opponents to open the season. They’ll play at Wisconsin on Thursday, Aug. 28 before traveling to face Rutgers at Saturday, Sept. 6.
Following a bye week, the RedHawks will return to action with back-to-back home games at Yeager Stadium. They’ll play UNLV — last year’s LA Bowl winner — on Sept. 6. The RedHawks have another bye before its annual Homecoming game, which will be held Sept. 27 against Division I FCS program Lindenwood University.
Mid-American Conference play begins Oct. 4 at home against Northern Illinois. They’ll host Eastern Michigan (Oct. 18), Western Michigan (Oct. 25), Toledo (Nov. 12) and Ball State (Nov. 29).
The RedHawks will also travel Akron (Oct. 11), Ohio (Nov. 4) and Buffalo (Nov. 19) as part of conference play.
The RedHawks have won 20 games over the last two seasons, including last year’s Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl victory over Colorado State.
Kickoff times are to be determined. Season tickets are on sale now at https://redhawktix.evenue.net/
Miami RedHawks
2025 Football Schedule
Thursday, Aug. 28: at Wisconsin
Saturday, Sept. 6: at Rutgers
Saturday, Sept. 20: UNLV
Saturday, Sept. 27: Lindenwood (Homecoming)
Saturday, Oct. 4: at Northern Illinois
Saturday, Oct. 11: at Akron
Saturday, Oct. 18: Eastern Michigan
Saturday, Oct. 25: Western Michigan
Tuesday, Nov. 4: at Ohio
Wednesday, Nov. 12: Toledo
Wednesday, Nov. 19: at Buffalo
Saturday, Nov. 29: Ball State
