Miami takes deep roster into MAC Tournament

“I think we’re the deepest team in the league,” Miami third-year coach Travis Steele said. “It’s strength in numbers for us. Our guys know that. We kind of roll with the guys that are hot. It’s different guys, different nights.

“It allows us to play the way we want to play on the offensive end. We want to play really fast. We really emphasize sharing the basketball, and the go-to guy for us is always going to be the open guy.”

The second-seeded RedHawks face No. 7 Eastern Michigan in the quarterfinals of the MAC Tournament at approximately 4:30 p.m.Thursday at Rocket Arena in Cleveland.

“It’s the best time of the year,” Steele said. “It’s Christmas for any basketball fans or players or coaches. It’s what we all work towards, obviously.”

Miami (23-8) has reached 23 wins in a season for the first time since 1998-99 and has also secured the program’s most MAC wins (14) since 2005-06.

The RedHawks set a school record for most team points scored in a single season. They also set a new record for the most consecutive home wins (15) in a single season and tied the record for the most regular season wins in program history (23).

“I told our guys we put ourselves in a good position,” Steele said. “Now we’ve got to go take advantage of the advantage that we’ve created.

“I think when you go into tournament play, it’s a new season in a lot of ways. But at the same time, it’s not. We’ve just got to be who we are every single day. We don’t have to be anybody different. Enjoy the moment, have fun, play for one another and create memories that hopefully we’ll have for the rest of our lives. Hopefully, we’re playing a lot longer.”

Red-hot RedHawks

Junior guard Peter Suder averages team-highs in points (13.3) and assists (3.6) per game for the RedHawks. Redshirt sophomore Kam Craft scores 13.2 points, while sophomore Eian Elmer chips in with 11.5 points and 5.0 rebounds an outing.

Sophomore guard Mekhi Cooper (6.0 ppg) and junior forward Antwone Woolfolk (7.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg) are contributing as starters.

“Our group is the same every day,” Steele said. “I’ve told those guys coming off the bench that they’re more than capable of starting. But I want them to be comfortable with what their role is on the team when they go into the game — the whole deal. I think that creates consistency as far as their performance goes. Because I do feel like we have nine guys who could start — like, legitimately.”

Providing that spark off the bench are sophomore guard Evan Ipsaro (6.6 ppg), freshman guard Luke Skaljac (5.6 ppg), redshirt freshman Brant Byers (8.7 ppg), senior guard Dan Luers (5.2 ppg) and sophomore center Reece Potter (6.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg).

Scouting the opponent

Eastern Michigan (16-15) averaged 73.5 points per game on 46.1% shooting and held their opponents to 76.4 points per game.

The Eagles have four players who average double figures in scoring, which include Jalen Terry (16.5), Da’Sean Nelson (16.0), Christian Henry (14.4) and Jalin Billingsley (10.6). Henry leads the team in 3.5 assists per game, and Terry has recorded the most steals per game (1.5). Nelson has recorded the most rebounds (5.7) and also leads the Eagles with 1.1 blocks per contest.

The series

The RedHawks own the series against Eastern Michigan 56-30. The last time Miami faced off with the Eagles, Eastern Michigan secured a 76-66 win in Ypsilanti on Feb. 18. The RedHawks claimed an 89-80 home win against Eastern Michigan on Jan. 28. The Eagles have a 5-4 advantage in the MAC Tournament.

What’s next?

The RedHawks have the chance to advance to the semifinal of the MAC Tournament for the first time since 2010. With a win, Miami would face either No. 6 Western Michigan or No. 3 Kent State at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday at Rocket Arena.