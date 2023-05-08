Miami University names new women’s basketball coach

He replaces DeUnna Hendrix, who resigned in April after leading the RedHawks to a 35-80 record in four seasons in Oxford.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the opportunity which has been granted to me,” Box in a release. “Competing for championships while fostering an environment of doing things the right way will be the vision moving forward.” Prior to joining the staff at Indiana, Box worked at Saint Louis, Akron, Western Michigan and Rend Lake College.

Box and his wife, Leah, have two sons, Darius and William, and two daughters, Auna and Bella.

Box inherits a team that went 11-20 in Hendrix’s first season before posting records of 4-20, 8-21 and 12-19.

Last season’s leading scorer, Ivy Wolf of Minster, entered the transfer portal after the season and committed to Dayton.