Miami’s Suder to return next season

Suder is a Carmel (Ind.) High School graduate who transferred to Miami from Bellarmine before this most recent season.

According to On3sports' Joe Tipton, RedHawks guard Kam Craft plans on entering the transfer portal.

Craft started all 34 games this season for Miami averaging 13.6 points and 3.0 rebounds a game, while sinking 43.1 percent from 3-point range.

Craft, a product of Chicago, Ill., was recruited by current Miami coach Travis Steele when Steele was the head coach at Xavier.

Craft is currently the only player from Miami listed in 247Sports.com’s transfer portal database.

The RedHawks (25-9), who fell to Akron in the Mid-American Conference Tournament championship game, earned a spot on the Mid-Major Top 25 Poll for the tenth consecutive week. Miami was ranked No. 23 after finishing the season with a program record 25 wins.

The RedHawks, despite having an historic season, did not participate in a postseason tournament.

Steele is expected to return for his fourth season next year.