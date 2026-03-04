Breaking: New Mexico authorities ask for help in search for former AFRL commander

PHOTOS: Miami MBB 30-0 after MAC title win against Toldeo

miamibb miller
miamibb miller
miamibb miller
Miami basketball
Miami basketball
Sonny Wilson
Luke Skaljac
Antwone Woolfolk
Trey Perry
Eian Elmer, Will James Jr.
Justin Kirby, Sonny Wilson
Toledo Miami Ohio Basketball
Toledo Miami Ohio Basketball
Eian Elmer
miamibb toledo
miamibb toledo
miamibb toledo
Eian Elmer
Peter Suder
1 / 19
The Miami University men's basketball team hoists the Mid-American Conference trophy after beating Toledo 74-72 on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at Millett Hall. JEREMY MILLER / CONTRIBUTED PHOTO