Miami Valley boys hoops at midseason: Unbeatens, 30-point stars and first-place showdowns

Let’s take a look at some of the conference races and standout performers:

Greater Western Ohio Conference

Wayne and Centerville are at the top of the standings with Wayne winning the first meeting. Northmont and Fairmont are both one game back as a clear separation has been established between the top and bottom of the league.

Wayne has the longest winning streak at eight in a row and has mostly been able to comfortably pick up wins. Centerville got past a slow start and has won five games by an average of 23 points with no bad losses. Northmont also had a seven game win streak and Fairmont is the only team to beat Wayne.

Fairmont senior Jayden McGraw leads the league in scoring (19.5 points per game) and rebounding (9.2 rpg) while ranking fourth in steals. Springboro senior Brady Gutman is also a double leader in both assists (5.9 apg) and steals (3.6 spg). Wayne senior Alphonso Ward is the league’s top percentage shooter, as evidenced by his buzzer beater from Tuesday against Springboro.

Centerville hosts Fairmont on Jan. 22 in one of the biggest games left on the schedule. Others include Wayne travelling to Centerville for a rematch on Jan. 27, and Northmont going to Wayne on Feb. 13.

Standings as of Monday: Centerville 6-1; Wayne 6-1; Fairmont 5-2; Northmont 5-2; Springboro 2-5; Springfield 2-5; Beavercreek 1-6; Miamisburg 1-6.

Miami Valley League

Tippecanoe was late to the party since its season did not get underway until Dec. 16 due to the Red Devils football team advancing to the state semifinals. A 7-0 start against MVL opponents has quickly established the Red Devils as the league favorites. Butler had an 8-0 overall start before dropping three straight.

West Carrollton and Stebbins began the second half of league play tied for first on the Valley Division side with Xenia only a game back in the loss column.

Tipp hosts Stebbins on Jan. 20 and continues a tough week travelling to West Carrollton on Jan. 23. Butler will host Tippecanoe in the final MVL game for both on Feb. 13, the same day West Carrollton travels to Stebbins for their rematch.

Credit: Steven Wright Credit: Steven Wright

Senior C. J. Bailey leads Tipp’s league leading offense with a MVL best 18.3 ppg. West Carrollton players lead the defensive stats. Senior Joseph Ingram is at the top of rebounds (12.8) and blocks (2.8), while junior Sultan Khaleel leads in steals (3.8). Ingram and Tipp senior Bryton Otto both average double-doubles.

Standings as of Monday: Miami Division – Tippecanoe 7-0; Butler 8-2; Troy 6-3; Piqua 2-7; Greenville 1-8. Valley Division – Stebbins 7-3; West Carrollton - 7-3; Xenia 4-4; Fairborn 2-8; Sidney 2-8.

Southwestern Buckeye League

Both sides of the league have tight races shaping up. Monroe has the best overall record at 10-1 and one of the league’s best defenses, allowing under 40 points per game against SWBL opponents. Edgewood is in the hunt for its first Southwestern Division title as well.

Oakwood’s run at a fifth straight Buckeye Division crown is alive, but they are a game back of three teams — Brookville, Valley View and Waynesville in the other division race. The four play each other on Tuesday — Oakwood is at Brookville and Valley View travels to Waynesville.

The SWBL is filled with quality offensive scorers led by Valley View junior Brody Denny, who is one of the top scorers in the state and averages 30.1 ppg. Oakwood freshman Andrew Woeste, Monroe sophomores Colt Howard and Ty Perkins, along with Franklin junior Kendol Roberts all average above 17 ppg. Valley View junior Ty Fritz is the league leader in field goal percentage (59.3 percent), rebounds (13.8) and blocks (2.4).

Other important remaining games will see Monroe at Edgewood on Jan. 23. Waynesville plays at Oakwood on Jan. 27, Brookville travels to Valley View on Jan. 30, and Valley View hosts Waynesville on Feb. 10.

Standings as of Monday: Buckeye Division – Brookville 5-1; Valley View 5-1; Waynesville 5-1; Oakwood 4-2; Dayton Christian 3-3; Carlisle 1-5; Eaton 1-5; Madison 0-6. Southwestern Division – Monroe 5-0; Edgewood 4-1; Ross 3-2; Bellbrook 2-3; Franklin 1-4; Talawanda 0-5.

Greater Miami Conference

Lakota West looks to be one of the best teams in the state and remains undefeated. Mason is keeping pace in the GMC standings and Princeton is one behind in the loss column.

Mason senior Brycen Johnson has been a volume scorer at 18.9 ppg. Princeton senior A’mire Gill is at 18.8, and Lakota West junior Joshua Tyson is next in line at 17.2 ppg.

Lakota West and Mason square off for the first time on Jan. 23. Lakota East could throw a wrench in the race with a win at Mason on Feb. 6. Princeton goes to Lakota West also on Feb. 6.

Other leagues

The first of two meetings between unbeaten TRC teams Lehman Catholic and Northridge is Friday. Tri-Village is one of the few undefeated teams remaining in the state and have a date with Preble Shawnee on Feb. 13. The two are tied in the WOAC standings.

Alter is a game back of McNicholas in the GCL Co-ed and Badin is next in line.

Cedarville and Fairbanks are the undefeated division leaders in the OHC. They meet in a crossover game at Cedarville on Jan. 27.

Urbana is in first place in the Kenton Trail Division of the CBC. Emmanuel Christian leads the MBC.